A majority on the US Supreme Court on Monday appeared to be leaning toward blocking a Texas bill that bans abortion after six weeks, the most restrictive law passed since abortion was made a constitutional right five decades ago.
A previous bid by abortion providers to halt enforcement of the “Texas Heartbeat Act” had failed in the nation’s highest court two months ago by a 5-4 margin.
However, two conservative justices appointed by former US president Donald Trump — Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — appeared inclined after two hours of oral arguments to join Chief Justice John Roberts and the three liberal justices in challenging the Texas law.
Photo: Reuters
Laws restricting abortion have been passed in multiple Republican-led states, but struck down by the courts because they violated previous Supreme Court rulings that guaranteed the right to an abortion until the fetus is viable outside the womb, typically about 22 to 24 weeks.
Texas Senate Bill 8 (SB8) differs from other efforts in that it attempts to insulate the state by giving members of the public the right to sue doctors who perform abortions — or anyone who helps facilitate them — once a heartbeat in the womb is detected.
They can be rewarded with US$10,000 for initiating civil suits that land in court, prompting criticism that the state is encouraging people to take the law into their own hands.
Kavanaugh, in particular, appeared skeptical about the mechanics of the Texas law, asking Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone about the “implications for other constitutional rights.”
He said Texas seemed to be trying to take advantage of a “loophole” and asked why other states could not pass similar laws to target free speech rights, or gun laws or the free exercise of religion.
For example, what if “anyone who sells an AR-15 is liable for a million dollars to any citizen?” Kavanaugh asked.
Stone said that it was up to Congress to decide what rights to protect, but in the abortion case, it is not the state of Texas that is enforcing the law, but private individuals.
Marc Hearron of the Center for Reproductive Rights, who argued before the court on behalf of abortion providers, said he was “happy to see that several of the justices had serious concerns.”
“We do hope for relief from the Supreme Court as soon as possible,” Hearron said. “We obviously hope for a very quick ruling.”
Julia Kaye, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, was also optimistic.
“It is certainly promising that there were more than four justices asking questions today that seem to recognize that SB8 is an affront to the constitution and could be a blueprint for states looking to target other federal rights that they disfavor,” Kaye said.
Dozens of protesters gathered outside the court in Washington as the Supreme Court heard legal challenges to the Texas law, which makes no exceptions for rape or incest.
“Keep Your Laws Off Our Bodies,” read signs carried by demonstrators supporting the right to an abortion.
Anti-abortion protesters were there, too, holding placards that read: “Let Their Hearts Beat.”
The Texas law bans abortions after a heartbeat can be detected in the womb, which is normally about six weeks — before many women even know they are pregnant.
Abortion providers have asked the Supreme Court to block state clerks in Texas from accepting suits under SB8, and the court — after declining to do so previously, citing “procedural issues” — appeared inclined to do so this time around.
Chinese state media blasted television host John Oliver’s comedy segment on Taiwan, saying that he “dodged facts” and misled the public about the nation. “As a comedian show that sometimes covers politics, it is not surprising that it didn’t take the issue seriously,” the Global Times said in an opinion piece on Tuesday. “Yet it reflected that most Westerners don’t know why the Taiwan question matters and they don’t care about it,” the op-ed added. The English-language newspaper is the Chinese government’s main vehicle for communicating unofficial government messages to Western audiences. During the segment, Oliver sought to untangle the complicated relationship between Taiwan
PEE BENEATH PANELS: A SpaceX executive said that it is conducting tests to make sure spilled urine had not weakened an orbiting capsule during the past six months SpaceX is taming some toilet troubles in its Dragon capsules before launching four more astronauts. The company and NASA want to make sure any toilet leaks would not compromise the capsule launching early on Sunday from Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island in Florida or another one that has been parked at the International Space Station since April. During SpaceX’s first private flight last month, a tube came unglued, spilling urine onto fans and beneath the floor, said William Gerstenmaier, a SpaceX vice president who used to work for NASA. The same problem was recently discovered in the Dragon capsule at the space
A resident of a high-rise condominium in Thailand on Oct. 12 cut the support rope for two painters, apparently angry she was not told they would be doing work, and left them hanging above the 26th floor until a couple rescued them, police said on Wednesday. The woman is facing attempted murder and property destruction charges, said Pongjak Preechakarunpong, chief of the Pak Kret police station north of the Thai capital. Pongjak did not say what prompted her to cut the rope, but Thai media reported that she was apparently frustrated when the workers appeared outside her room and she had not
‘ATROCIOUS AND BRUTAL’: The suspect told police that he ‘adores’ the Joker character and he had wanted to kill multiple people and receive the death penalty A suspect has been arrested for attempted murder after 17 people were injured in a knife and fire attack on a train in Tokyo that was carried out by a man wearing a Joker costume. Witnesses told public broadcaster NHK how petrified passengers had fled to adjoining carriages and jumped out of windows during the attack, which occurred on Sunday, when the Japanese capital was full of Halloween revelers, many in costume. The suspect, who has been named as 24-year-old Kyota Hattori, told police that he “adores” the Joker character from the Batman films, Kyodo news agency reported. He was quoted by police