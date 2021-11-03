Thousands of unvaccinated NYC workers on leave

AP, NEW YORK





About 9,000 New York City municipal workers were put on unpaid leave for refusing to comply with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that took effect on Monday and thousands of city firefighters have called out sick in an apparent protest over the requirement, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

About nine in 10 city workers covered by the mandate have gotten vaccinated and there have been no disruptions to city services as a result of staffing shortages, De Blasio told reporters at his daily news briefing.

New York has more than 300,000 city employees.

Municipal workers hold placards and shout slogans as they march during a protest against the COVID-19 mandate in New York on Monday last week. Photo: AFP

Firehouses remained open, but 18 of the department’s 350 units were out of service and “many units are understaffed,” New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

Sanitation workers made an extra pickup on Sunday to ensure trash would not pile up, the mayor said.

“I want to thank everyone who got vaccinated,” De Blasio said. “Thank you for getting vaccinated. Thank you for doing the right thing. Thank you for moving us forward.”

City officials have been battling fierce resistance among a minority of workers in some critical public safety jobs, including police officers and firefighters, as well as a pending legal challenge to the mandate by the city’s largest police union.

As of Sunday, one in four of the city’s uniformed firefighters still had not gotten a first dose of the vaccine, as required. About one in six police personnel and one in six sanitation workers were still unvaccinated.

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the vast majority of unvaccinated workers in his department have applied for religious or medical exemptions to the vaccine mandate.

So far, just 34 police officers and 40 civilian police employees have been placed on unpaid leave he said.

More than 3,500 city workers were vaccinated over the weekend.

That was after a 5pm Friday deadline to collect a US$500 bonus for showing proof they had received a dose of the vaccine, but before they were to be put on unpaid leave.

About 12,000 workers have applied for religious or medical exemptions. They can remain on the job while city officials review those applications.

About 2,300 firefighters were out sick, up from what is normally about 1,000 per day, in what Nigro said appeared to be a protest against the vaccine mandate.

The fire department’s medical office normally sees about 200 people a day, Nigro said.

The past week, it has been 700 a day, the majority unvaccinated.

“I’ve asked them to rethink this, to remember their oath of office,” Nigro said.

“It’s not only affecting the people they serve, it’s affecting their brothers and sisters in the department who are forced to fill their spots,” he said.

De Blasio said the city is watching to see if the firefighters union is coordinating the sick outs and would take them to court if there is evidence of an illegal strike.

He said firefighters who are found to be faking illness are “AWOL effectively” and would face internal department discipline.