About 9,000 New York City municipal workers were put on unpaid leave for refusing to comply with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that took effect on Monday and thousands of city firefighters have called out sick in an apparent protest over the requirement, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
About nine in 10 city workers covered by the mandate have gotten vaccinated and there have been no disruptions to city services as a result of staffing shortages, De Blasio told reporters at his daily news briefing.
New York has more than 300,000 city employees.
Photo: AFP
Firehouses remained open, but 18 of the department’s 350 units were out of service and “many units are understaffed,” New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.
Sanitation workers made an extra pickup on Sunday to ensure trash would not pile up, the mayor said.
“I want to thank everyone who got vaccinated,” De Blasio said. “Thank you for getting vaccinated. Thank you for doing the right thing. Thank you for moving us forward.”
City officials have been battling fierce resistance among a minority of workers in some critical public safety jobs, including police officers and firefighters, as well as a pending legal challenge to the mandate by the city’s largest police union.
As of Sunday, one in four of the city’s uniformed firefighters still had not gotten a first dose of the vaccine, as required. About one in six police personnel and one in six sanitation workers were still unvaccinated.
New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the vast majority of unvaccinated workers in his department have applied for religious or medical exemptions to the vaccine mandate.
So far, just 34 police officers and 40 civilian police employees have been placed on unpaid leave he said.
More than 3,500 city workers were vaccinated over the weekend.
That was after a 5pm Friday deadline to collect a US$500 bonus for showing proof they had received a dose of the vaccine, but before they were to be put on unpaid leave.
About 12,000 workers have applied for religious or medical exemptions. They can remain on the job while city officials review those applications.
About 2,300 firefighters were out sick, up from what is normally about 1,000 per day, in what Nigro said appeared to be a protest against the vaccine mandate.
The fire department’s medical office normally sees about 200 people a day, Nigro said.
The past week, it has been 700 a day, the majority unvaccinated.
“I’ve asked them to rethink this, to remember their oath of office,” Nigro said.
“It’s not only affecting the people they serve, it’s affecting their brothers and sisters in the department who are forced to fill their spots,” he said.
De Blasio said the city is watching to see if the firefighters union is coordinating the sick outs and would take them to court if there is evidence of an illegal strike.
He said firefighters who are found to be faking illness are “AWOL effectively” and would face internal department discipline.
Chinese state media blasted television host John Oliver’s comedy segment on Taiwan, saying that he “dodged facts” and misled the public about the nation. “As a comedian show that sometimes covers politics, it is not surprising that it didn’t take the issue seriously,” the Global Times said in an opinion piece on Tuesday. “Yet it reflected that most Westerners don’t know why the Taiwan question matters and they don’t care about it,” the op-ed added. The English-language newspaper is the Chinese government’s main vehicle for communicating unofficial government messages to Western audiences. During the segment, Oliver sought to untangle the complicated relationship between Taiwan
PEE BENEATH PANELS: A SpaceX executive said that it is conducting tests to make sure spilled urine had not weakened an orbiting capsule during the past six months SpaceX is taming some toilet troubles in its Dragon capsules before launching four more astronauts. The company and NASA want to make sure any toilet leaks would not compromise the capsule launching early on Sunday from Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island in Florida or another one that has been parked at the International Space Station since April. During SpaceX’s first private flight last month, a tube came unglued, spilling urine onto fans and beneath the floor, said William Gerstenmaier, a SpaceX vice president who used to work for NASA. The same problem was recently discovered in the Dragon capsule at the space
A resident of a high-rise condominium in Thailand on Oct. 12 cut the support rope for two painters, apparently angry she was not told they would be doing work, and left them hanging above the 26th floor until a couple rescued them, police said on Wednesday. The woman is facing attempted murder and property destruction charges, said Pongjak Preechakarunpong, chief of the Pak Kret police station north of the Thai capital. Pongjak did not say what prompted her to cut the rope, but Thai media reported that she was apparently frustrated when the workers appeared outside her room and she had not
‘ATROCIOUS AND BRUTAL’: The suspect told police that he ‘adores’ the Joker character and he had wanted to kill multiple people and receive the death penalty A suspect has been arrested for attempted murder after 17 people were injured in a knife and fire attack on a train in Tokyo that was carried out by a man wearing a Joker costume. Witnesses told public broadcaster NHK how petrified passengers had fled to adjoining carriages and jumped out of windows during the attack, which occurred on Sunday, when the Japanese capital was full of Halloween revelers, many in costume. The suspect, who has been named as 24-year-old Kyota Hattori, told police that he “adores” the Joker character from the Batman films, Kyodo news agency reported. He was quoted by police