French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday backed away from his imminent threat to punish the UK for restricting the access of French fishing boats to British waters, saying he would give negotiations more time.

“The British are going to come back to us tomorrow [yesterday] with further proposals,” Macron told reporters in Glasgow, Scotland, as a French deadline for retaliatory action approached.

“We’ll see where we are at the end of the day. We won’t be bringing in sanctions while we’re negotiating,” he said.

Macron’s decision followed a day of tense negotiations.

France had threatened to introduce additional customs controls on goods entering from Britain and block its fishing boats from landing their catches in France if progress was not made on issuing extra licenses by midnight on Monday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office welcomed the move in a statement and said: “We are ready to continue intensive discussions on fisheries.”

Downing Street said that British Chief Negotiator of Task Force Europe David Frost is to travel to Paris tomorrow to hold in-depth discussions with French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune.

“We’ve always said we want to de-escalate this,” British Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs George Eustice told on Sky News yesterday. “We welcome the fact France has stepped back from the threats it was making.”

The fishing rights at stake represent only a tiny fraction of each countries’ economy, but they have become a top issue in the UK-France relationship following Britain’s departure from the EU and were one of the biggest issues hanging over the G20 summit in Rome over the weekend.

France accuses the UK of wrongly denying French trawlers’ access to British waters.

Macron said that the ongoing talks would focus on how the issue might be resolved.

The UK has said it would take legal action if France follows through with its threats, while the French government has also warned that it would raise energy costs for the British Channel Islands, which are heavily reliant on electricity from France via an undersea cable.

Meanwhile, the UK said yesterday that France had freed the Cornelis Gert Jan, a British scallop dredger that it seized on Wednesday last week in French waters near Le Havre.

Asked if the impounded vessel had been released, Eustice said: “Yes. I understand that that vessel has now been released.”

The vessel’s owner could not be immediately reached for comment.

Ship tracking data showed that the vessel was in Le Havre.

