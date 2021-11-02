British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss yesterday told France that it has 48 hours to back down on threats made in the row over fishing licenses or the UK would begin dispute talks set out in the Brexit deal.
French officials have said they would bar UK fishing boats from some ports and tighten customs checks on trucks entering the country unless more licenses are granted for their small boats to fish in Britain’s waters.
Almost 1,700 EU vessels have been licensed to fish in UK waters, equating to 98 percent of EU applications for fishing licenses, the UK government says, but this figure is disputed in Paris.
Photo: Reuters
Truss hinted that French President Emmanuel Macron was making “unreasonable threats,” because he has a difficult election looming.
Asked whether France and the UK had come to an agreement, Truss told Sky News: “The deal hasn’t been done. The French have made completely unreasonable threats, including to the Channel Islands and to our fishing industry, and they need to withdraw those threats.”
Truss said that if the French did not withdraw the threats, the UK government would use “the mechanisms of our trade agreement with the EU to take action,” which “could lead to taking direct action in trade.”
“The French have behaved unfairly. It’s not within the terms of the trade deal,” she added. “And if someone behaves unfairly in a trade deal, you’re entitled to take action against them and seek some compensatory measures and that is what we will do if the French don’t back down.”
The French authorities must “stop threatening UK fishing vessels, stop threatening the Channel ports, and accept that we are entirely within our rights to allocate the fishing licenses in line with the trade agreement, as we have done,” she added.
She said that she would “absolutely” take legal action in the coming days if France did not back down.
“This issue needs to be resolved in the next 48 hours,” she added.
Asked why the row had emerged, Truss said: “You might say there’s a French election coming up.”
Truss seemed angered by the dispute and said: “I’m not remotely happy about what has happened.”
French lawmaker Pierre-Henri Dumont said that France simply wanted the UK to “fulfil its commitments that were made during the post-Brexit treaty.”
He said he thought “harder negotiations” might need to be opened up with the British side.
“What we are asking is just for the British government to fulfil and keep its promises that were made by signing this post-Brexit agreement,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today program.
“We’re not asking any more. We’re not asking for something that was not into this treaty. We’re just asking for the British government to fulfil and to keep its signature. That’s it,” he added.
Chinese state media blasted television host John Oliver’s comedy segment on Taiwan, saying that he “dodged facts” and misled the public about the nation. “As a comedian show that sometimes covers politics, it is not surprising that it didn’t take the issue seriously,” the Global Times said in an opinion piece on Tuesday. “Yet it reflected that most Westerners don’t know why the Taiwan question matters and they don’t care about it,” the op-ed added. The English-language newspaper is the Chinese government’s main vehicle for communicating unofficial government messages to Western audiences. During the segment, Oliver sought to untangle the complicated relationship between Taiwan
PEE BENEATH PANELS: A SpaceX executive said that it is conducting tests to make sure spilled urine had not weakened an orbiting capsule during the past six months SpaceX is taming some toilet troubles in its Dragon capsules before launching four more astronauts. The company and NASA want to make sure any toilet leaks would not compromise the capsule launching early on Sunday from Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island in Florida or another one that has been parked at the International Space Station since April. During SpaceX’s first private flight last month, a tube came unglued, spilling urine onto fans and beneath the floor, said William Gerstenmaier, a SpaceX vice president who used to work for NASA. The same problem was recently discovered in the Dragon capsule at the space
A resident of a high-rise condominium in Thailand on Oct. 12 cut the support rope for two painters, apparently angry she was not told they would be doing work, and left them hanging above the 26th floor until a couple rescued them, police said on Wednesday. The woman is facing attempted murder and property destruction charges, said Pongjak Preechakarunpong, chief of the Pak Kret police station north of the Thai capital. Pongjak did not say what prompted her to cut the rope, but Thai media reported that she was apparently frustrated when the workers appeared outside her room and she had not
China rebuked US efforts to boost Taiwan’s participation in UN organizations, saying that the nation has “no right” to join the world body a half-century after it was booted out. “The United Nations is an international governmental organization composed of sovereign states,” China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) told a regular news briefing in Beijing yesterday. “Taiwan is a part of China,” Ma said. “The People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations.” Ma was responding to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s call on Tuesday