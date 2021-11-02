UK gives France 48 hours to withdraw threats

FISHING: France has said it would bar UK fishing boats from some ports and tighten customs checks on trucks entering the nation unless the UK issues more licenses

The Guardian





British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss yesterday told France that it has 48 hours to back down on threats made in the row over fishing licenses or the UK would begin dispute talks set out in the Brexit deal.

French officials have said they would bar UK fishing boats from some ports and tighten customs checks on trucks entering the country unless more licenses are granted for their small boats to fish in Britain’s waters.

Almost 1,700 EU vessels have been licensed to fish in UK waters, equating to 98 percent of EU applications for fishing licenses, the UK government says, but this figure is disputed in Paris.

The British trawler Cornelis Gert Jan is moored in the port of Le Havre, France, on Friday after French authorities on Thursday seized a British trawler fishing in the country’s territorial waters without a license. Photo: Reuters

Truss hinted that French President Emmanuel Macron was making “unreasonable threats,” because he has a difficult election looming.

Asked whether France and the UK had come to an agreement, Truss told Sky News: “The deal hasn’t been done. The French have made completely unreasonable threats, including to the Channel Islands and to our fishing industry, and they need to withdraw those threats.”

Truss said that if the French did not withdraw the threats, the UK government would use “the mechanisms of our trade agreement with the EU to take action,” which “could lead to taking direct action in trade.”

“The French have behaved unfairly. It’s not within the terms of the trade deal,” she added. “And if someone behaves unfairly in a trade deal, you’re entitled to take action against them and seek some compensatory measures and that is what we will do if the French don’t back down.”

The French authorities must “stop threatening UK fishing vessels, stop threatening the Channel ports, and accept that we are entirely within our rights to allocate the fishing licenses in line with the trade agreement, as we have done,” she added.

She said that she would “absolutely” take legal action in the coming days if France did not back down.

“This issue needs to be resolved in the next 48 hours,” she added.

Asked why the row had emerged, Truss said: “You might say there’s a French election coming up.”

Truss seemed angered by the dispute and said: “I’m not remotely happy about what has happened.”

French lawmaker Pierre-Henri Dumont said that France simply wanted the UK to “fulfil its commitments that were made during the post-Brexit treaty.”

He said he thought “harder negotiations” might need to be opened up with the British side.

“What we are asking is just for the British government to fulfil and keep its promises that were made by signing this post-Brexit agreement,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today program.

“We’re not asking any more. We’re not asking for something that was not into this treaty. We’re just asking for the British government to fulfil and to keep its signature. That’s it,” he added.