Australia’s international border reopened yesterday, almost 600 days after a COVID-19 pandemic closure began, sparking emotional scenes at Sydney airport as loved ones reunited.
Shortly after dawn, bleary-eyed passengers began to trickle into the arrivals terminal at Kingsford Smith International and were quickly wrapped up in the tearful embraces of flower-clutching relatives.
On March 20 last year, Australia introduced some of the world’s toughest border restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photo: AFP
Almost all travel to the island continent halted, prompting critics to dub the country a “hermit state.”
Tim Turner, who had not seen his son for more than a year, said it was “pretty brilliant” that they were now able to reunite.
Arriving in Sydney was “beautiful, beautiful,” he told reporters at the airport.
Julie Choo, who flew back from the UK to visit her sick mother in hospital, said she was trying not to cry as the plane touched down.
“I just can’t wait to touch my mother’s hand when I see her. I can’t wait to hold her,” she said. “It’s going to be very emotional.”
For the past 19 months, Australians have been banned from traveling overseas without permission.
Families were split across continents, and tens of thousands of nationals were stranded overseas.
The few who did gain permission to enter were forced to spend thousands of dollars and agree to spend 14 days locked in a hotel room.
Those conditions have now been dropped for the nation’s two largest cities — Sydney and Melbourne — which will now allow vaccinated Australians to come and go without quarantine of any kind.
However, for some, like Lucinda Botlero, the long-awaited reopening comes agonizingly late.
“I haven’t seen my family for four years; we’ve been trying to get in for a year and a half,” she said. “It’s a very mixed feeling, because I still couldn’t see my dad alive. He passed away just a week ago. We’re just a week late, but it’s still really gratifying that I’ll be able to attend his funeral now.”
As some Australians returned home, others stuck in the country took the opportunity to leave.
Abhi Bajaj, 35, said that it was “too overwhelming” that he could now travel to the US to celebrate Christmas with family after two years apart.
“I was waiting for this day for a long time,” he said, before boarding a flight to Los Angeles.
Australian airline Qantas had grounded much of its fleet for more than 18 months, with CEO Alan Joyce calling the resumption of regular international flights “a long time coming.”
“It’s wonderful to see Australians able to reunite with loved ones after such a long time apart,” he said.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was a “big day for Australia,” posting on Facebook that the country was now “ready for take-off!”
Travel is expected to resume slowly after such a protracted shutdown, with low passenger numbers on the first flights to arrive.
More than 1 million foreign residents remain stuck in Australia unable to see friends or relatives overseas, with the relaxed travel rules applying mainly to citizens.
Some Australian states with lower vaccination rates are to remain virtually closed to the world, as they still have mandatory and costly 14-day hotel quarantine.
Chinese state media blasted television host John Oliver’s comedy segment on Taiwan, saying that he “dodged facts” and misled the public about the nation. “As a comedian show that sometimes covers politics, it is not surprising that it didn’t take the issue seriously,” the Global Times said in an opinion piece on Tuesday. “Yet it reflected that most Westerners don’t know why the Taiwan question matters and they don’t care about it,” the op-ed added. The English-language newspaper is the Chinese government’s main vehicle for communicating unofficial government messages to Western audiences. During the segment, Oliver sought to untangle the complicated relationship between Taiwan
PEE BENEATH PANELS: A SpaceX executive said that it is conducting tests to make sure spilled urine had not weakened an orbiting capsule during the past six months SpaceX is taming some toilet troubles in its Dragon capsules before launching four more astronauts. The company and NASA want to make sure any toilet leaks would not compromise the capsule launching early on Sunday from Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island in Florida or another one that has been parked at the International Space Station since April. During SpaceX’s first private flight last month, a tube came unglued, spilling urine onto fans and beneath the floor, said William Gerstenmaier, a SpaceX vice president who used to work for NASA. The same problem was recently discovered in the Dragon capsule at the space
A resident of a high-rise condominium in Thailand on Oct. 12 cut the support rope for two painters, apparently angry she was not told they would be doing work, and left them hanging above the 26th floor until a couple rescued them, police said on Wednesday. The woman is facing attempted murder and property destruction charges, said Pongjak Preechakarunpong, chief of the Pak Kret police station north of the Thai capital. Pongjak did not say what prompted her to cut the rope, but Thai media reported that she was apparently frustrated when the workers appeared outside her room and she had not
China rebuked US efforts to boost Taiwan’s participation in UN organizations, saying that the nation has “no right” to join the world body a half-century after it was booted out. “The United Nations is an international governmental organization composed of sovereign states,” China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) told a regular news briefing in Beijing yesterday. “Taiwan is a part of China,” Ma said. “The People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations.” Ma was responding to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s call on Tuesday