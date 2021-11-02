Three plead not guilty over HK Tiananmen vigil

AFP, HONG KONG





Three Hong Kong democracy advocates, including media tycoon Jimmy Lai (黎智英), yesterday pleaded not guilty to charges over last year’s banned Tiananmen Square Massacre vigil.

The trio — Lai, Chow Hang-tung (鄒幸彤) and Gwyneth Ho (何桂藍) — are the only defendants to stand a full trial among more than two dozen politicians and democracy advocates charged over the annual commemorative event. The other defendants all pleaded guilty to charges including inciting and taking part in an illegal assembly.

“I understand every word you said, but I do not understand why it constituted a crime,” Chow told the court. “Mourning is not a crime. I plead not guilty.”

Democracy advocate Leung Yiu-chung, center, arrives at the Wan Chai District Court in Hong Kong yesterday. Photo: AFP

For three decades, Hong Kong’s annual June 4 vigil commemorated the victims of Beijing’s 1989 crackdown on democracy and anti-corruption rallies in Tiananmen Square. Tens of thousands of people would crowd into Hong Kong’s Victoria Park for the candlelight event, which — with its slogans for democracy and ending one-party rule in China — became a symbol for the political freedoms enjoyed in the semi-autonomous territory.

However, Beijing has since made clear it would no longer tolerate Tiananmen Square Massacre commemorations in Hong Kong or Macau, the only two places within China where public remembrance could take place.

Hong Kong’s last two Tiananmen vigils were banned, with authorities citing the COVID-19 pandemic and security fears.

Five other defendants also brought to court yesterday pleaded guilty to “inciting, holding and taking part in an unauthorized assembly.”

Previously, 16 politicians and democracy advocates — including prominent campaigner Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) — were sentenced to six to 10 months in jail over their roles in the vigil, with a few granted suspended sentences.

Following huge and often violent democracy protests that engulfed Hong Kong in 2019, Chinese authorities launched a campaign to purge the territory of people and groups deemed disloyal and imposed a National Security Law that has criminalized much dissent.

More than 140 people have been arrested under the law — mostly for their political beliefs and speech — and about half have been prosecuted, including Lai, Chow and Ho.

Lai, founder of the now-closed Apple Daily newspaper, has also been sentenced to 20 months in jail in other cases related to the 2019 protests.

Chow is a barrister and former vice chair of the now-dissolved Hong Kong Alliance, the group that organized the vigils. Ho is a former journalist.

Lai, Chow and Ho are also all facing separate national security charges of collusion with foreign forces, incitement to subversion and conspiracy to subversion.