PHILIPPINES
Journalist killed in his home
A reporter has died after being shot multiple times in his home, police said yesterday. The country is one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists, and most of their killers go unpunished. Orlando Dinoy, a reporter for the Newsline Philippines Web site and anchor for Energy FM, was shot six times by am assailant who barged into his apartment in Bansalan, said Peter Glenn Ipong, a local police chief. Dinoy died immediately, he added. Officers were still investigating possible motives, police added. “One of the angles we are looking at is his work as a media man ... but no one can give us a concrete lead so far,” Ipong told reporters. Dinoy was the 21st journalist killed since President Rodrigo Duterte took power in 2016, the National Union of Journalists said.
UNITED STATES
Lawmakers eye Tuesday vote
Democratic leaders were hoping for House of Representatives votes as soon as tomorrow on the two pillars of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda, two Democratic lawmakers said on Saturday, as the party mounted its latest push to maneuver the long-delayed legislation through Congress. However, it remained unclear, whether the ambitious timetable could be met. Top Democrats would like a final House-Senate compromise on Biden’s US$1.75 trillion, 10-year social and environment plan to be written by yesterday, the Democrats said. Talks among White House, House and Senate officials were held over the weekend, said the Democrats, who described the plans on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record. The White House unveiled an outline of the measure on Thursday that won positive reviews from many rank-and-file lawmakers, pending final talks over details.
UNITED STATES
Jay-Z enters hall of fame
Jay-Z has added another title to a resume that includes rapper, songwriter, Grammy winner, billionaire business mogul and global icon — hall of famer. The self-proclaimed “greatest rapper alive” was on Saturday night inducted as part of an eclectic 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class that included the Foo Fighters, Carole King, Tina Turner, The Go-Gos and Todd Rundgren. Following a video introduction that included former president Barack Obama, among others, Jay-Z was inducted by comedian Dave Chappelle, who praised him for being an inspiration. “He rhymed a recipe for survival,” Chappelle said. “He embodies what the potential of our lives can be and what success can be.”
UNITED STATES
Swimmer dies at border
One person died and another 13 were pulled from the Pacific Ocean after a large group attempted to cross the US-Mexico border by swimming around a barrier in San Diego, government officials said. Customs and Border Protection on Saturday said in a statement that Border Patrol agents were notified just after 11:30pm on Friday of about 70 people trying to swim from Tijuana into the US. Responding agents found an unresponsive woman believed to be from the group and attempted to revive her, officials said. She was declared dead at about 12:30am. The woman was not immediately identified. Border Patrol said agents took 36 adult Mexican nationals into custody, including 13 people who had been pulled from the water. Multiple agencies continued to search the area, including the San Diego Fire Department and California State Parks. No injuries were reported by officials.
Chinese state media blasted television host John Oliver’s comedy segment on Taiwan, saying that he “dodged facts” and misled the public about the nation. “As a comedian show that sometimes covers politics, it is not surprising that it didn’t take the issue seriously,” the Global Times said in an opinion piece on Tuesday. “Yet it reflected that most Westerners don’t know why the Taiwan question matters and they don’t care about it,” the op-ed added. The English-language newspaper is the Chinese government’s main vehicle for communicating unofficial government messages to Western audiences. During the segment, Oliver sought to untangle the complicated relationship between Taiwan
PEE BENEATH PANELS: A SpaceX executive said that it is conducting tests to make sure spilled urine had not weakened an orbiting capsule during the past six months SpaceX is taming some toilet troubles in its Dragon capsules before launching four more astronauts. The company and NASA want to make sure any toilet leaks would not compromise the capsule launching early on Sunday from Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island in Florida or another one that has been parked at the International Space Station since April. During SpaceX’s first private flight last month, a tube came unglued, spilling urine onto fans and beneath the floor, said William Gerstenmaier, a SpaceX vice president who used to work for NASA. The same problem was recently discovered in the Dragon capsule at the space
A resident of a high-rise condominium in Thailand on Oct. 12 cut the support rope for two painters, apparently angry she was not told they would be doing work, and left them hanging above the 26th floor until a couple rescued them, police said on Wednesday. The woman is facing attempted murder and property destruction charges, said Pongjak Preechakarunpong, chief of the Pak Kret police station north of the Thai capital. Pongjak did not say what prompted her to cut the rope, but Thai media reported that she was apparently frustrated when the workers appeared outside her room and she had not
China rebuked US efforts to boost Taiwan’s participation in UN organizations, saying that the nation has “no right” to join the world body a half-century after it was booted out. “The United Nations is an international governmental organization composed of sovereign states,” China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) told a regular news briefing in Beijing yesterday. “Taiwan is a part of China,” Ma said. “The People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations.” Ma was responding to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s call on Tuesday