PHILIPPINES

Journalist killed in his home

A reporter has died after being shot multiple times in his home, police said yesterday. The country is one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists, and most of their killers go unpunished. Orlando Dinoy, a reporter for the Newsline Philippines Web site and anchor for Energy FM, was shot six times by am assailant who barged into his apartment in Bansalan, said Peter Glenn Ipong, a local police chief. Dinoy died immediately, he added. Officers were still investigating possible motives, police added. “One of the angles we are looking at is his work as a media man ... but no one can give us a concrete lead so far,” Ipong told reporters. Dinoy was the 21st journalist killed since President Rodrigo Duterte took power in 2016, the National Union of Journalists said.

UNITED STATES

Lawmakers eye Tuesday vote

Democratic leaders were hoping for House of Representatives votes as soon as tomorrow on the two pillars of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda, two Democratic lawmakers said on Saturday, as the party mounted its latest push to maneuver the long-delayed legislation through Congress. However, it remained unclear, whether the ambitious timetable could be met. Top Democrats would like a final House-Senate compromise on Biden’s US$1.75 trillion, 10-year social and environment plan to be written by yesterday, the Democrats said. Talks among White House, House and Senate officials were held over the weekend, said the Democrats, who described the plans on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record. The White House unveiled an outline of the measure on Thursday that won positive reviews from many rank-and-file lawmakers, pending final talks over details.

UNITED STATES

Jay-Z enters hall of fame

Jay-Z has added another title to a resume that includes rapper, songwriter, Grammy winner, billionaire business mogul and global icon — hall of famer. The self-proclaimed “greatest rapper alive” was on Saturday night inducted as part of an eclectic 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class that included the Foo Fighters, Carole King, Tina Turner, The Go-Gos and Todd Rundgren. Following a video introduction that included former president Barack Obama, among others, Jay-Z was inducted by comedian Dave Chappelle, who praised him for being an inspiration. “He rhymed a recipe for survival,” Chappelle said. “He embodies what the potential of our lives can be and what success can be.”

UNITED STATES

Swimmer dies at border

One person died and another 13 were pulled from the Pacific Ocean after a large group attempted to cross the US-Mexico border by swimming around a barrier in San Diego, government officials said. Customs and Border Protection on Saturday said in a statement that Border Patrol agents were notified just after 11:30pm on Friday of about 70 people trying to swim from Tijuana into the US. Responding agents found an unresponsive woman believed to be from the group and attempted to revive her, officials said. She was declared dead at about 12:30am. The woman was not immediately identified. Border Patrol said agents took 36 adult Mexican nationals into custody, including 13 people who had been pulled from the water. Multiple agencies continued to search the area, including the San Diego Fire Department and California State Parks. No injuries were reported by officials.