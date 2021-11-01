Lebanese officials scramble to mend Saudi Arabia rift

AP, BEIRUT





Lebanese politicians on Saturday scrambled to resolve a diplomatic spat with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations, after comments by a Cabinet minister about the war in Yemen stoked their ire.

Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) followed Saudi Arabia with measures against Lebanon, increasing pressure on a crisis-hit country badly in need of foreign assistance amid a crippling economic and financial crisis.

The row is one of the worst rifts between the Gulf nations and Lebanon in years. Relations have been strained over growing Iranian influence in the small nation, where Saudi Arabia has traditionally been a powerful ally.

A man lies on the ground covered with a Saudi Arabian national flag during a protest in support of the kingdom in Beirut on Saturday. Photo: AP

On Saturday afternoon, Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Bukhari flew home after he was recalled by his government, according to airport officials in Beirut.

Bukhari’s departure came a day after Saudi Arabia ordered Lebanon’s ambassador to Riyadh to leave within 48 hours and banned all imports from Lebanon.

Lebanese Minister of the Interior Bassam Mawlawi told US-based Arabic-language Alhurra TV that Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati had asked the international community, specifically the US, to help solve the crisis and to open room for dialogue with Saudi Arabia over all pending issues.

The rift emerged when Lebanese Minister of Information George Kordahi on a TV program filmed in August and aired this week described the war in Yemen as an aggression by Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

He called the war “absurd,” saying it must stop because he is opposed to wars between Arabs.

Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels captured the capital, Sana’a, and much of the north of the country.

That forced the internationally recognized Yemeni government to flee to the south and later to Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in March 2015, backed by the US, to try to restore the Yemeni government to power.

Despite a relentless air campaign and ground fighting, the war has deteriorated largely into a stalemate and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

On Saturday evening, Kordahi visited Cardinal Bechara Rai, the head of Lebanon’s Maronite Catholic church, to consult him on the matter, but gave no comments afterward.

Kordahi, a former show host on a Saudi-owned Lebanese TV station, had earlier refused to apologize, saying that his comments meant no offense to the kingdom.