Hackers believed to be linked to Iran have breached an Israeli Internet hosting company, taking down several of its sites, local media reported.
The cyberattack hit Web sites including of Israeli public transport companies Dan and Kavim, a children’s museum and public radio’s online blog, with none of the sites available to users by midday on Saturday.
The hacking group known as Black Shadow claimed responsibility for the attack and published what it said was client data, including the names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of Kavim clients, on the Telegram messaging app.
“Hello Again! We have news for you,” the hackers wrote on Telegram on Friday night. “You probably could not connect to many Web sites today. ‘Cyberserve’ company and their customers [were] hit by us. If you don’t want your data leak[ed] by us, contact us soon.”
A later message read: “They did not contact us ... so [the] first data is here,” with the group dumping the information online.
Later that day, the group claimed to have more data and posted what it said was information pertaining to clients of Dan, as well as a travel agency and an LGBT dating site, potentially exposing the identities of users.
Israeli media said the group comprises Iran-linked hackers who use cyberattacks for criminal ends.
The group breached Israel’s Shirbit insurance firm in December last year, stealing a trove of data.
It demanded a US$1 million ransom and began leaking the information when the firm refused to pay.
The attack comes after an unprecedented cyberattack wrought havoc on Iran’s gasoline distribution system last week.
Iranian media have said that foreign actors were behind the attack.
Iran and Israel have been engaged in a so-called “shadow war,” including several reported attacks on Israeli and Iranian ships that the two have blamed on each other.
