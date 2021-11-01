Alec Baldwin calls death at set ‘one in a trillion episode’

Reuters, LOS ANGELES





Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin on Saturday described the fatal shooting on the set of his movie as a “one in a trillion episode” and said that he support limits on the use of real guns in films and television shows.

Baldwin, speaking with reporters for the first time since he accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a gun he was told was not loaded, said he had been told not to comment on the investigation by authorities in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

“I’m not allowed to make any comments because it’s an ongoing investigation,” the actor told reporters in an impromptu roadside conversation with photographers and camera crews who had located him in a small town in Vermont.

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin attends a movie premiere in New York on June 22. Photo: AFP

“We are eagerly awaiting the sheriff’s department telling us what their investigation has yielded,” Baldwin said.

Hutchins, 42, was killed and Joel Souza, the director of the indie Western movie Rust, was injured when Baldwin fired a gun loaded with a real bullet during a rehearsal on the set on Oct. 21. Baldwin had been told the gun was safe.

No charges have been filed against anyone and the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department has said that its investigation would take time to complete.

It remains unclear how live ammunition found its way on to the set.

Baldwin called Hutchins his friend and said that her family was “overwhelmed with grief.”

“There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one in a trillion episode,” he said.

The incident has led to calls by some in the industry for real guns, which usually carry blanks or dummy bullets, to be banned on movie and television sets.

Baldwin said he supported the efforts.

“I do know that an ongoing effort to limit the use of firearms on film sets is something I’m extremely interested in,” Baldwin said. “Some new measures have to be taken.”