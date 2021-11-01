Taliban head addresses public for first time

RECLUSIVE FIGURE: Haibatullah Akhundzada’s first appearence since becoming the group’s spiritual leader in 2016 might indicate his ambitions to play a more central role

AFP, KABUL





Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has addressed supporters in the southern city of Kandahar, his first public appearance since taking control of the group in 2016, Taliban officials said yesterday.

Akhundzada has since taking the group’s spiritual leadership remained a reclusive figure, even after his group seized power in Afghanistan in August.

His low profile has fed speculation about his role in the Taliban-led Afghan government — and even rumors of his death.

Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada poses for a photograph at an undisclosed location. Photo: AFP / Afghan Taliban

On Saturday, he visited the Darul Uloom Hakimah religious school to “speak to his brave soldiers and disciples,” officials said.

There was tight security at the event, and no photographs or video have emerged, but a 10-minute audio recording was shared by Taliban social media accounts.

In it, Akhundzada — referred to as “Amirul Momineen,” or commander of the faithful — gives a religious message.

The speech did not touch on political organization, but sought Allah’s blessing for the Taliban leadership.

He prayed for the Taliban martyrs, wounded fighters and the success of the Islamic Emirate’s officials in this “big test,” he said.

Widely believed to have been selected to serve as a spiritual rather than a military leader, Akhundzada’s statements will likely fuel speculation that he is planning to take a more central role in leading the new government.

Akhundzada rose from low-profile religious figure to leader of the Taliban in a swift transition of power after a 2016 US drone strike killed his predecessor, Mullah Akhtar Mansour.

After being appointed leader, Akhundzada secured the backing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who showered the cleric with praise — calling him “the emir of the faithful.”

This endorsement by Osama bin Laden’s heir helped seal his credentials with the Taliban’s long-time allies.

Akhundzada was tasked with unifying a Taliban movement that briefly fractured during the bitter power struggle after Akhtar’s assassination and the revelation that the leadership had hidden the death of their founder, Mullah Omar, for years.

His public profile has largely been limited to the release of messages during Islamic holidays, and Akhundzada is believed to spend most of his time in Kandahar, the main city in the Taliban’s southern Afghan heartland.

Last week, Mullah Yussef Wafa, the Taliban governor of Kandahar and a close ally of Akhundzada, told Agence France-Presse that he was in regular contact with the spiritual leader.

“We have regular meetings with him about the control of the situation in Afghanistan and how to make a good government,” he said in an interview. “He gives advice to every leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, and we are following his rules, advice, and if we have a progressive government in the future, it’s because of his advice.”