MYANMAR

Military shells restive town

The military on Friday shelled a restive western town, with an ensuing fire destroying dozens of houses, as well as the office of charity Save the Children, witnesses and local media reported. The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since a coup in February, with more than 1,200 people killed in a crackdown on dissent, data compiled by a local monitoring group show. Across Myanmar, “self-defense forces” have sprung up to take on the junta, escalating attacks and bloody reprisals. Junta troops shelled Thantlang in western Chin State after a confrontation with a local self-defense force, local media Khit Thit and The Chindwin reported. A Thantlang resident who had fled the town following earlier clashes told Agence France-Presse that the shelling began after members of the local force captured a soldier. “Soon after it happened, heavy artilleries were fired,” he said, adding that he had heard that 80 to 100 houses had been destroyed.

UNITED STATES

Jab mandates draw lawsuits

Eighteen states on Friday filed lawsuits to stop US President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, saying that the requirement contravenes federal law. Attorneys general from Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming signed on to one lawsuit, which was filed in a federal district court in Missouri. Another group of states including Georgia, Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia filed a lawsuit in federal district court in Georgia. Texas filed a separate suit. The states asked the courts to block the requirement that all employees of federal contractors be vaccinated by Dec. 8, arguing that the mandate contravenes federal procurement law and is an overreach of federal power. “If the federal government attempts to unconstitutionally exert its will and force federal contractors to mandate vaccinations, the workforce and businesses could be decimated, further exacerbating the supply chain and workforce crises,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a statement.

ECUADOR

Avalanche kills climbers

Climbing on five mountains was on Friday suspended due to bad weather, after an avalanche killed three climbers and left three others missing. Climbers would not be allowed to access the snow-capped peaks of Cayambe, Cotopaxi, Illiniza Sur, Antisana and Chimborazo for at least a week, the Ministry of the Environment said. An avalanche on Sunday struck a group of 16 mountaineers ascending Chimborazo, a volcano that is the highest peak in the country, leaving three dead and three missing.

RUSSIA

Influencer couple jailed

A Moscow court on Friday sentenced a social media prankster and his girlfriend to 10 months in prison after he posted a picture on Instagram imitating oral sex near Red Square. It was the latest crackdown on a minor transgression, as President Vladimir Putin has pushed an increasingly conservative agenda. The Tverskoi District Court said that the two were found guilty of offending the feelings of religious people. “Anastasia Chistova and Ruslani Murodzhonzoda committed public actions expressing clear disrespect for society,” the court said. Murodzhonzoda posts mostly pranks on his social media, while Chistova is described by media as an Instagram model. They were detained late last month after he posted a picture showing Chistova, wearing a police jacket, kneeling in front of him near St Basil’s Cathedral on Red Square.