The leaders of Japan’s major parties yesterday made their final forays on the campaign trail, a day ahead of an election where the focus will be on how much of a hit the ruling party will take.
Polling indicates that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) would lose seats in the election for the Japanese House of Representatives, the lower, but more powerful chamber of the Japanese Diet.
The party could also fail to keep the single-handed majority it has held in the House for the past nine years.
Photo: AFP
A fall from the majority status would be a blow for Kishida, but the LDP is expected to retain control of government with its junior coalition partner, Komeito, providing enough seats for the coalition to stay in power.
However, a significant drop for the LDP could weaken the prime minister’s grip, increasing the risk of him being dispatched through the “revolving door” of Japanese politics that claimed six premiers between 2007 and 2012.
Kishida, who has been in office for less than a month, campaigned in the Tokyo area a day ahead of the vote.
Yukio Edano, the leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party (CDP), also attended campaign events in and near the capital.
The CDP, which has formed a left-leaning alliance with other opposition parties, is not generating the level of interest that could lead to a change in government, surveys have shown.
The election winner would have to work on helping an economy that economists estimate shrank over the summer due to a COVID-19 surge and supply bottleneck.
Another setback could put pressure on the government, when the new parliament is expected to convene next month, to compile a bigger stimulus package to support growth.
Kishida has pledged to draw up measures worth tens of trillions of yen soon after the vote.
The LDP has ruled the country for all but about four of the past 66 years, while Komeito has been in coalition with the LDP most of the time since 1999.
Backed by a Buddhist group, Komeito boasts a powerful machine to turn out the vote.
The CDP, which holds about 75 percent of opposition seats in the House, is trying to build its numbers with pledges to raise the minimum wage and show that it can be trusted to run the government.
