Vietnam sends citizen journalists to jail

SHARP CRITICISM: The US Department of State urged the release of the five citizen journalists, saying that they had reported on corruption and are ‘unjustly detained’

AFP, HANOI





A Vietnamese court on Thursday jailed five citizen journalists for “abusing democratic rights,” drawing sharp US criticism of the communist Vietnamese government’s crackdown on freedom of speech.

The government often moves swiftly to stifle dissent, jailing advocates, journalists and any critic with large audiences on Facebook, which is widely used in the country.

Critics say that the government has adopted a much tougher approach to dissent since Nguyen Phu Trong was re-elected as Vietnamese Communist Party Central Committee general secretary after a secretive congress earlier this year.

Five people working on an online citizen journalist news page were sentenced by a court in Can Tho, a city in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.

Truong Chau Huu Danh, the founder of Facebook page Bao Sach, which translates as “The Clean Newspaper,” and has posts on hot-button social issues and corruption, was jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Articles by Danh — a former journalist — contained “reactionary thoughts, going deep into content that is not suitable for the interests of the country,” state-run Vietnam News Agency said, citing court documents.

His four codefendants received jail terms of between two and three years.

All five would be banned from working in journalism for three years after completing their jail terms.

The verdict is the latest in a “troubling trend” of detentions of media workers and any citizen “exercising their rights to freedom of speech and of the press,” US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said on Friday.

“We understand this group of journalists focused on investigative reporting on corruption, which, of course, is not a crime,” he said in a statement. “The United States calls on the Vietnamese authorities ... to release these five journalists and all those unjustly detained, and to allow all individuals in Vietnam to express their views freely and without fear of retaliation.”

In July, former radio journalist Pham Chi Thanh — a well-known democracy advocate — was sentenced to five and a half years in prison on anti-state charges for disseminating information on Facebook.

Vietnam ranked 175th out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders’ World Press Freedom Index this year.