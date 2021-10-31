The highest UN humanitarian affairs official had a dire message for G20 leaders at a meeting in Rome yesterday: Worry about Afghanistan, because its economy is collapsing and half the population risks not having enough food to eat as the snows have already started to fall.
UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said in an interview with The Associated Press on Friday that “the needs in Afghanistan are skyrocketing.”
Half of Afghan children aged four or younger are at risk of acute malnutrition and there are outbreaks of measles in every single province, he said, describing the outbreaks as “a red light” and “the canary in the mine” for what’s happening in society.
Photo: AFP
Griffiths warned that food insecurity leads to malnutrition, then disease and death, and “absent corrective action” the world would see deaths in Afghanistan.
The World Food Programme (WFP) is feeding 4 million people in Afghanistan, but the UN predicts that because of the dire winter conditions and the economic collapse, it would have to provide food to triple that number — 12 million Afghans — “and that’s massive,” he said.
The WFP this week appealed for US$200 million to finance its operations until the end of the year, and Griffiths urged countries that suspended development assistance for Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover on Aug. 15, including the US and European countries, to transfer that money for desperately needed humanitarian aid.
The EU had already shifted about 100 million euros (US$115.5 million) to humanitarian work.
Griffiths said that the crisis is the result of two large droughts in the past few years, the disruption of services during the conflict between the Taliban and the Afghan government, and the collapse of the economy.
“So, the message that I would give to the leaders of the G20 is worry about economic collapse in Afghanistan, because economic collapse in Afghanistan will, of course, have an exponential effect on the region,” he said. “And the specific issue that I would ask them to focus on first is the issue of getting cash into the economy in Afghanistan — not into the hands of the Taliban — into the hands of the people whose access to their own bank accounts is not frozen.”
Griffiths said it is also critical that frontline health workers, teachers and others get their salaries paid.
He said many ideas are discussed with increasing urgency to get liquidity into the market and his message is that an urgent response is needed this year, not next year in spring.
Among the ideas are physically taking cash into Afghanistan, which Griffiths said has “lots of difficulties,” and using the Afghani currency.
However, the issue is how to get traders to safely provide Afghanis for use by humanitarian organizations, he said.
“They will probably only do that if they think that they can get external currency for those Afghanis,” he said.
Griffiths warned of exponential effects of an economic collapse, saying that the first worry is that if people do not get services, food, schooling for their children and healthcare, they would move, either inside the country or flee Afghanistan to survive.
The second worry is the growing problem of terrorism, “and that is something which usually breeds in times of uncertainty and in times of suffering,” he said. “That would be a terrible legacy to visit all the people of Afghanistan.”
Chinese state media blasted television host John Oliver’s comedy segment on Taiwan, saying that he “dodged facts” and misled the public about the nation. “As a comedian show that sometimes covers politics, it is not surprising that it didn’t take the issue seriously,” the Global Times said in an opinion piece on Tuesday. “Yet it reflected that most Westerners don’t know why the Taiwan question matters and they don’t care about it,” the op-ed added. The English-language newspaper is the Chinese government’s main vehicle for communicating unofficial government messages to Western audiences. During the segment, Oliver sought to untangle the complicated relationship between Taiwan
Sri Lanka has barred a Chinese ship carrying desperately needed organic fertilizer that experts have found to be tainted with harmful bacteria, officials said yesterday. The ban comes as Sri Lanka battles food shortages caused by a currency crisis. Farmers have said that a ban on chemical fertilizer could ruin their crops this year. The office of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that the Sri Lankan National Plant Quarantine Services had tested a sample from the unnamed Chinese vessel and “confirmed the presence of organisms, including certain types of harmful bacteria.” The Sri Lankan Commercial High Court has banned any payment to
PEE BENEATH PANELS: A SpaceX executive said that it is conducting tests to make sure spilled urine had not weakened an orbiting capsule during the past six months SpaceX is taming some toilet troubles in its Dragon capsules before launching four more astronauts. The company and NASA want to make sure any toilet leaks would not compromise the capsule launching early on Sunday from Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island in Florida or another one that has been parked at the International Space Station since April. During SpaceX’s first private flight last month, a tube came unglued, spilling urine onto fans and beneath the floor, said William Gerstenmaier, a SpaceX vice president who used to work for NASA. The same problem was recently discovered in the Dragon capsule at the space
A resident of a high-rise condominium in Thailand on Oct. 12 cut the support rope for two painters, apparently angry she was not told they would be doing work, and left them hanging above the 26th floor until a couple rescued them, police said on Wednesday. The woman is facing attempted murder and property destruction charges, said Pongjak Preechakarunpong, chief of the Pak Kret police station north of the Thai capital. Pongjak did not say what prompted her to cut the rope, but Thai media reported that she was apparently frustrated when the workers appeared outside her room and she had not