SOUTH KOREA
COVID-19 curbs to be eased
The government yesterday announced that it would drop all operating-hour curbs on restaurants and cafes, and implement a COVID-19 vaccine passport for high-risk venues such as gyms, saunas and bars, as it tries to “live with COVID-19.” The first phase would go into effect on Monday, officials said, with plans calling for all restrictions to be scrapped by February next year. “Beginning November 1, our community will take the first step of resuming our normal life,” Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said at a televised government meeting. “However, we must be aware that this doesn’t mean the fight against coronavirus is over, but a new beginning.” The country is grappling with high daily case numbers, although they remain far below many of the worst hit countries, and serious infections and deaths are low. Last week, the country met its goal of fully vaccinating 70 percent of its 52 million people, paving the way for the planned return to normal.
POLAND
“Stop LGBT” bill proposed
Lawmakers on Thursday held an emotional debate on proposed legislation dubbed “Stop LGBT,” which would ban pride parades and other gatherings that “promote” same-sex relationships. The lawmakers were due to vote yesterday on whether to reject or continue work on the proposal, which was submitted by conservative civic groups. One group representative, Krzysztof Kasprzak, told lawmakers that the LGBT rights movement is a form of totalitarianism and accused it of seeking “to overthrow the natural order and introduce terror.” Opposition lawmaker Wlodzimierz Czarzasty called it the “most disgusting speech” he had heard in his time in parliament. The proposal comes after the government has for months been involved in a bitter dispute with the EU over judicial independence.
PHILIPPINES
Regional vote postponed
The government yesterday said it would postpone elections key to ending decades of sectarian bloodshed in a troubled Muslim-majority region, with the COVID-19 pandemic and a stalling peace process blamed for the delay. The vote was a key provision in a 2014 peace agreement aimed at ending a conflict estimated to have claimed 150,000 lives and was due to take place in May next year in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region. However, members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front group appointed to lead a transitional government have said that they needed more time before elections can go ahead. The government said that the vote would instead be held in 2025.
SUDAN
Pressure on junta rises
The US and UN on Thursday increased the pressure on the new military junta, as confrontations between soldiers and protesters took the death toll to at least 11. After the UN Security Council called for the restoration of the civilian-led government — toppled on Monday — US President Joe Biden said that the US stood with the demonstrators. “Together, our message to Sudan’s military authorities is overwhelming and clear: the Sudanese people must be allowed to protest peacefully and the civilian-led transitional government must be restored,” he said in a statement. With thousands taking to the streets to oppose the takeover led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, witnesses said that live and rubber bullets were used on protesters near Khartoum, as nightly protests picked up. A group that tracks the violence said a “martyr” died in the clashes, while two others were in critical condition.
Chinese state media blasted television host John Oliver’s comedy segment on Taiwan, saying that he “dodged facts” and misled the public about the nation. “As a comedian show that sometimes covers politics, it is not surprising that it didn’t take the issue seriously,” the Global Times said in an opinion piece on Tuesday. “Yet it reflected that most Westerners don’t know why the Taiwan question matters and they don’t care about it,” the op-ed added. The English-language newspaper is the Chinese government’s main vehicle for communicating unofficial government messages to Western audiences. During the segment, Oliver sought to untangle the complicated relationship between Taiwan
Sri Lanka has barred a Chinese ship carrying desperately needed organic fertilizer that experts have found to be tainted with harmful bacteria, officials said yesterday. The ban comes as Sri Lanka battles food shortages caused by a currency crisis. Farmers have said that a ban on chemical fertilizer could ruin their crops this year. The office of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that the Sri Lankan National Plant Quarantine Services had tested a sample from the unnamed Chinese vessel and “confirmed the presence of organisms, including certain types of harmful bacteria.” The Sri Lankan Commercial High Court has banned any payment to
A resident of a high-rise condominium in Thailand on Oct. 12 cut the support rope for two painters, apparently angry she was not told they would be doing work, and left them hanging above the 26th floor until a couple rescued them, police said on Wednesday. The woman is facing attempted murder and property destruction charges, said Pongjak Preechakarunpong, chief of the Pak Kret police station north of the Thai capital. Pongjak did not say what prompted her to cut the rope, but Thai media reported that she was apparently frustrated when the workers appeared outside her room and she had not
PEE BENEATH PANELS: A SpaceX executive said that it is conducting tests to make sure spilled urine had not weakened an orbiting capsule during the past six months SpaceX is taming some toilet troubles in its Dragon capsules before launching four more astronauts. The company and NASA want to make sure any toilet leaks would not compromise the capsule launching early on Sunday from Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island in Florida or another one that has been parked at the International Space Station since April. During SpaceX’s first private flight last month, a tube came unglued, spilling urine onto fans and beneath the floor, said William Gerstenmaier, a SpaceX vice president who used to work for NASA. The same problem was recently discovered in the Dragon capsule at the space