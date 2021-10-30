World News Quick Take

Agencies





SOUTH KOREA

COVID-19 curbs to be eased

The government yesterday announced that it would drop all operating-hour curbs on restaurants and cafes, and implement a COVID-19 vaccine passport for high-risk venues such as gyms, saunas and bars, as it tries to “live with COVID-19.” The first phase would go into effect on Monday, officials said, with plans calling for all restrictions to be scrapped by February next year. “Beginning November 1, our community will take the first step of resuming our normal life,” Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said at a televised government meeting. “However, we must be aware that this doesn’t mean the fight against coronavirus is over, but a new beginning.” The country is grappling with high daily case numbers, although they remain far below many of the worst hit countries, and serious infections and deaths are low. Last week, the country met its goal of fully vaccinating 70 percent of its 52 million people, paving the way for the planned return to normal.

POLAND

“Stop LGBT” bill proposed

Lawmakers on Thursday held an emotional debate on proposed legislation dubbed “Stop LGBT,” which would ban pride parades and other gatherings that “promote” same-sex relationships. The lawmakers were due to vote yesterday on whether to reject or continue work on the proposal, which was submitted by conservative civic groups. One group representative, Krzysztof Kasprzak, told lawmakers that the LGBT rights movement is a form of totalitarianism and accused it of seeking “to overthrow the natural order and introduce terror.” Opposition lawmaker Wlodzimierz Czarzasty called it the “most disgusting speech” he had heard in his time in parliament. The proposal comes after the government has for months been involved in a bitter dispute with the EU over judicial independence.

PHILIPPINES

Regional vote postponed

The government yesterday said it would postpone elections key to ending decades of sectarian bloodshed in a troubled Muslim-majority region, with the COVID-19 pandemic and a stalling peace process blamed for the delay. The vote was a key provision in a 2014 peace agreement aimed at ending a conflict estimated to have claimed 150,000 lives and was due to take place in May next year in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region. However, members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front group appointed to lead a transitional government have said that they needed more time before elections can go ahead. The government said that the vote would instead be held in 2025.

SUDAN

Pressure on junta rises

The US and UN on Thursday increased the pressure on the new military junta, as confrontations between soldiers and protesters took the death toll to at least 11. After the UN Security Council called for the restoration of the civilian-led government — toppled on Monday — US President Joe Biden said that the US stood with the demonstrators. “Together, our message to Sudan’s military authorities is overwhelming and clear: the Sudanese people must be allowed to protest peacefully and the civilian-led transitional government must be restored,” he said in a statement. With thousands taking to the streets to oppose the takeover led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, witnesses said that live and rubber bullets were used on protesters near Khartoum, as nightly protests picked up. A group that tracks the violence said a “martyr” died in the clashes, while two others were in critical condition.