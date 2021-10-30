Singapore’s COVID-19 daily case count fell back to its baseline of the past few months after a mysterious surge pushed infections above 5,000 earlier this week, with authorities yet to report the reason for the spike.
A total of 3,432 new cases had been recorded as of noon yesterday, of which 252 were in migrant worker dormitories and nine were imported cases, the Singaporean Ministry of Health said in a statement.
The weekly infection growth rate is 1.13, and authorities have signaled that they want to see this fall below 1 before they can ease domestic social curbs further.
Daily infections had surged above 5,000 for the first time on Wednesday due to an unusual spike in cases confirmed within a few hours, prompting authorities to say that they were investigating the surge and would monitor trends over the next few days.
Singapore has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the world, allowing its government to open borders with lanes for vaccinated travelers to destinations including parts of Europe, Australia, Canada and the US.
Singapore is trying to ease the strain on its healthcare system by maintaining domestic restrictions at least until late next month, including limiting social gatherings to two people.
The strain on intensive care units (ICU) continued to ease, as the percentage of ICU beds in the country being used fell to 72.8 percent yesterday from 79.8 percent the day before.
That is still elevated from about two-thirds on Sunday last week.
The health ministry on Tuesday said that an additional 100 ICU beds would be ready next week.
As of Wednesday, 84 percent of Singapore’s population have completed their full vaccination regimen, while 14 percent have additionally received booster shots.
Chinese state media blasted television host John Oliver’s comedy segment on Taiwan, saying that he “dodged facts” and misled the public about the nation. “As a comedian show that sometimes covers politics, it is not surprising that it didn’t take the issue seriously,” the Global Times said in an opinion piece on Tuesday. “Yet it reflected that most Westerners don’t know why the Taiwan question matters and they don’t care about it,” the op-ed added. The English-language newspaper is the Chinese government’s main vehicle for communicating unofficial government messages to Western audiences. During the segment, Oliver sought to untangle the complicated relationship between Taiwan
Sri Lanka has barred a Chinese ship carrying desperately needed organic fertilizer that experts have found to be tainted with harmful bacteria, officials said yesterday. The ban comes as Sri Lanka battles food shortages caused by a currency crisis. Farmers have said that a ban on chemical fertilizer could ruin their crops this year. The office of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that the Sri Lankan National Plant Quarantine Services had tested a sample from the unnamed Chinese vessel and “confirmed the presence of organisms, including certain types of harmful bacteria.” The Sri Lankan Commercial High Court has banned any payment to
A resident of a high-rise condominium in Thailand on Oct. 12 cut the support rope for two painters, apparently angry she was not told they would be doing work, and left them hanging above the 26th floor until a couple rescued them, police said on Wednesday. The woman is facing attempted murder and property destruction charges, said Pongjak Preechakarunpong, chief of the Pak Kret police station north of the Thai capital. Pongjak did not say what prompted her to cut the rope, but Thai media reported that she was apparently frustrated when the workers appeared outside her room and she had not
PEE BENEATH PANELS: A SpaceX executive said that it is conducting tests to make sure spilled urine had not weakened an orbiting capsule during the past six months SpaceX is taming some toilet troubles in its Dragon capsules before launching four more astronauts. The company and NASA want to make sure any toilet leaks would not compromise the capsule launching early on Sunday from Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island in Florida or another one that has been parked at the International Space Station since April. During SpaceX’s first private flight last month, a tube came unglued, spilling urine onto fans and beneath the floor, said William Gerstenmaier, a SpaceX vice president who used to work for NASA. The same problem was recently discovered in the Dragon capsule at the space