COVID-19: Singapore infection surge fades with cases below 4,000

Bloomberg





Singapore’s COVID-19 daily case count fell back to its baseline of the past few months after a mysterious surge pushed infections above 5,000 earlier this week, with authorities yet to report the reason for the spike.

A total of 3,432 new cases had been recorded as of noon yesterday, of which 252 were in migrant worker dormitories and nine were imported cases, the Singaporean Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The weekly infection growth rate is 1.13, and authorities have signaled that they want to see this fall below 1 before they can ease domestic social curbs further.

Daily infections had surged above 5,000 for the first time on Wednesday due to an unusual spike in cases confirmed within a few hours, prompting authorities to say that they were investigating the surge and would monitor trends over the next few days.

Singapore has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the world, allowing its government to open borders with lanes for vaccinated travelers to destinations including parts of Europe, Australia, Canada and the US.

Singapore is trying to ease the strain on its healthcare system by maintaining domestic restrictions at least until late next month, including limiting social gatherings to two people.

The strain on intensive care units (ICU) continued to ease, as the percentage of ICU beds in the country being used fell to 72.8 percent yesterday from 79.8 percent the day before.

That is still elevated from about two-thirds on Sunday last week.

The health ministry on Tuesday said that an additional 100 ICU beds would be ready next week.

As of Wednesday, 84 percent of Singapore’s population have completed their full vaccination regimen, while 14 percent have additionally received booster shots.