Tajikistan has accepted a Chinese proposal to build a police outpost on the Afghan border, local media reported on Thursday, in the latest indication of Beijing’s growing security concerns in the region after the US withdrew from Afghanistan.
The Chinese Ministry of Public Security, which primarily oversees domestic security, would spend about 100 million somoni (US$8.9 million) on the facility before turning it over to Tajik control, local media site Asia-Plus reported, citing remarks in parliament by Tajik First Deputy Interior Minister Abdurahmon Alamshozoda.
No Chinese personnel would be housed there, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Tajik service reported, citing a local deputy.
Photo: Reuters
However, the base is the latest sign of China’s increasingly willingness to make security commitments outside its borders.
China has expressed alarm at the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan since the US fully removed its forces from the country in August and urged the new Taliban-led Afghan government to prevent terror groups from forming.
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) told a regular news briefing in Beijing that he was unaware of the reports about the project.
Tajik officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Chinese troops have been based in Tajikistan since at least 2016 at an outpost near Shaymak, near the Wakhan Corrider, a narrow strip of Afghan territory that borders China’s Xinjiang region, the Washington Post has reported.
The new facility would be in Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province’s Ishkashim District, Agence France-Presse reported, citing a Tajik parliamentary spokesperson.
The facility would be further up the Wakhan Corrider toward Kabul and just 20km from Pakistan.
Beijing routinely rejects the description of its overseas military facilities as bases, and Tajikistan has denied a Chinese military presence in the country.
The public security ministry, which is reportedly building the new outpost, is closely associated with the Chinese People’s Armed Police, a 1.5 million-member paramilitary organization under the direct command of the Chinese Central Military Commission led by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).
However, China is not alone among major powers seeking to firm up Tajikistan’s porous frontier. The US last month announced that it would build a guard post in Ayvoj, its 13th since 2002.
Russia in May said that it was financing the construction of an outpost on the Afghan border.
It also operates a military base in the country, which is set to take delivery of 30 new tanks this year, the Interfax news agency reported last month.
China views Afghanistan’s stability as key to prevent terror groups from spilling into Xinjiang and protect projects of its Belt and Road Initiative in Pakistan.
China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations vice director Fu Xiaoqiang (傅小強) said in a commentary in August that the Afghan chaos had spilled into Tajikistan and Pakistan, and would continue to “implicate the peace along China’s western borders.”
Chinese state media blasted television host John Oliver’s comedy segment on Taiwan, saying that he “dodged facts” and misled the public about the nation. “As a comedian show that sometimes covers politics, it is not surprising that it didn’t take the issue seriously,” the Global Times said in an opinion piece on Tuesday. “Yet it reflected that most Westerners don’t know why the Taiwan question matters and they don’t care about it,” the op-ed added. The English-language newspaper is the Chinese government’s main vehicle for communicating unofficial government messages to Western audiences. During the segment, Oliver sought to untangle the complicated relationship between Taiwan
Sri Lanka has barred a Chinese ship carrying desperately needed organic fertilizer that experts have found to be tainted with harmful bacteria, officials said yesterday. The ban comes as Sri Lanka battles food shortages caused by a currency crisis. Farmers have said that a ban on chemical fertilizer could ruin their crops this year. The office of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that the Sri Lankan National Plant Quarantine Services had tested a sample from the unnamed Chinese vessel and “confirmed the presence of organisms, including certain types of harmful bacteria.” The Sri Lankan Commercial High Court has banned any payment to
A resident of a high-rise condominium in Thailand on Oct. 12 cut the support rope for two painters, apparently angry she was not told they would be doing work, and left them hanging above the 26th floor until a couple rescued them, police said on Wednesday. The woman is facing attempted murder and property destruction charges, said Pongjak Preechakarunpong, chief of the Pak Kret police station north of the Thai capital. Pongjak did not say what prompted her to cut the rope, but Thai media reported that she was apparently frustrated when the workers appeared outside her room and she had not
PEE BENEATH PANELS: A SpaceX executive said that it is conducting tests to make sure spilled urine had not weakened an orbiting capsule during the past six months SpaceX is taming some toilet troubles in its Dragon capsules before launching four more astronauts. The company and NASA want to make sure any toilet leaks would not compromise the capsule launching early on Sunday from Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island in Florida or another one that has been parked at the International Space Station since April. During SpaceX’s first private flight last month, a tube came unglued, spilling urine onto fans and beneath the floor, said William Gerstenmaier, a SpaceX vice president who used to work for NASA. The same problem was recently discovered in the Dragon capsule at the space