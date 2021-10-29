SOUTH KOREA
‘Squid Game’ cookie baked
A pet cooking studio owner has started a baking class through which fans of Netflix’s Squid Game can share Halloween treats with their dogs by making them cookies. The wheat-free dog treats come in the shapes of sugar candies popularized by the series, as well as the guards in pink jumpsuits and black masks who appear in the nine-part thriller, shop owner Lee Jin-sun said.
MALAYSIA
Unisex condom touted
A Malaysian has created what he says is the world’s first unisex condom, which is made from a medical grade material usually used as a dressing for injuries and wounds. “It’s basically a regular condom with an adhesive covering,” said John Tang Ing Chinh, a gynecologist at medical supplies firm Twin Catalyst. “It’s a condom with an adhesive covering that attaches to the vagina or penis, as well as covering the adjacent area for extra protection.” The adhesive is only applied to one side of the condom, he said, meaning it can be reversed and used by either sex.
ITALY
G20 to meet in EUR
G20 leaders are to meet this weekend in the Esposizione Universale Romana (EUR), or Rome World Expo, an area created by Benito Mussolini to glorify his regime and its links with the city in ancient times. Leaders are to gather in a futuristic convention center known as the Nuvola (meaning “Cloud”), which features a suspended structure inside a glass and steel box. The area was conceived in the 1930s as a showcase for modernist architecture, but the expo never took place due to World War II.
UNITED STATES
Gambia criticizes Facebook
Facebook should not be allowed to “bury critical evidence” about how users of its platform incited genocidal violence against Muslims in Myanmar, lawyers for The Gambia told a judge in Washington. Lawyers for the west African country urged the court to reject the social network giant’s argument that the Stored Communications Act (SCA), which regulates the release of electronic communications, prohibits it from releasing the information. “Congress did not pass the SCA to allow computer users to hide evidence where the service provider itself had already concluded that the account had been used fraudulently and in violation of the terms of service,” the lawyers wrote. The Gambia subpoenaed Facebook for the documents as part of its case in the International Court of Justice accusing Myanmar of perpetrating genocide against its Rohingya minority.
UNITED STATES
Family awarded US$17m
A federal jury on Wednesday awarded US$17 million to the parents of a mentally ill man who was shot in a Costco store by an off-duty Los Angeles police officer. The panel in Riverside ruled in a lawsuit filed against the city and the former officer in the June 14, 2019, killing of 32-year-old Kenneth French. “I am pleased with the verdict and hoping it brings some justice to the family,” Dale Galipo, an attorney for the family, told KNBC-TV.
UNITED STATES
‘X’ passport issued
The Department of State on Wednesday said it has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation to recognize people who do not identify as male or female. The department did not identify the passport recipient, but Dana Zzyym from Fort Collins, Colorado, told reporters in a telephone interview they received it.
Chinese state media blasted television host John Oliver’s comedy segment on Taiwan, saying that he “dodged facts” and misled the public about the nation. “As a comedian show that sometimes covers politics, it is not surprising that it didn’t take the issue seriously,” the Global Times said in an opinion piece on Tuesday. “Yet it reflected that most Westerners don’t know why the Taiwan question matters and they don’t care about it,” the op-ed added. The English-language newspaper is the Chinese government’s main vehicle for communicating unofficial government messages to Western audiences. During the segment, Oliver sought to untangle the complicated relationship between Taiwan
Sri Lanka has barred a Chinese ship carrying desperately needed organic fertilizer that experts have found to be tainted with harmful bacteria, officials said yesterday. The ban comes as Sri Lanka battles food shortages caused by a currency crisis. Farmers have said that a ban on chemical fertilizer could ruin their crops this year. The office of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that the Sri Lankan National Plant Quarantine Services had tested a sample from the unnamed Chinese vessel and “confirmed the presence of organisms, including certain types of harmful bacteria.” The Sri Lankan Commercial High Court has banned any payment to
PROMPTING MOCKERY : A cryptic announcement of the pianist’s detention by Beijing police was followed by CCTV commenting on the ‘social morality’ of celebrities Concert pianist Li Yundi (李雲迪), one of China’s most famous musicians, has been detained in Beijing over prostitution allegations, state media said on Thursday, prompting some incredulity and a lot of mockery on Chinese social media. Reuters was unable to immediately reach Li or a representative for comment. Police in the Chinese capital’s Chaoyang District said they had detained a 39-year-old man surnamed Li, along with a 29-year-old female surnamed Chen, after receiving reports from the public of prostitution in a neighborhood they did not identify. Both people confessed to the illegal activity, the police said in a statement on a microblogging platform. The
RARE SECURITY BREACH: The Eastern Azerbaijan governor said he did not know the attacker, but media reported that he belongs to a unit the governor had once overseen The new governor of a northwestern Iranian province was on Saturday slapped in the face by an angry man during his inauguration, an unusual breach of security in the Islamic Republic during a ceremony attended by the country’s minister of the interior. The motive for the attack in Eastern Azerbaijan Province remained unclear, although it targeted a new provincial governor who once served in the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Corps and reportedly had been kidnapped at one point by rebel forces in Syria. One report referred to it as a personal dispute. Eastern Azerbaijan Governor Abedin Khorram had taken the podium in