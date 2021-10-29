World News Quick Take

Agencies





SOUTH KOREA

‘Squid Game’ cookie baked

A pet cooking studio owner has started a baking class through which fans of Netflix’s Squid Game can share Halloween treats with their dogs by making them cookies. The wheat-free dog treats come in the shapes of sugar candies popularized by the series, as well as the guards in pink jumpsuits and black masks who appear in the nine-part thriller, shop owner Lee Jin-sun said.

MALAYSIA

Unisex condom touted

A Malaysian has created what he says is the world’s first unisex condom, which is made from a medical grade material usually used as a dressing for injuries and wounds. “It’s basically a regular condom with an adhesive covering,” said John Tang Ing Chinh, a gynecologist at medical supplies firm Twin Catalyst. “It’s a condom with an adhesive covering that attaches to the vagina or penis, as well as covering the adjacent area for extra protection.” The adhesive is only applied to one side of the condom, he said, meaning it can be reversed and used by either sex.

ITALY

G20 to meet in EUR

G20 leaders are to meet this weekend in the Esposizione Universale Romana (EUR), or Rome World Expo, an area created by Benito Mussolini to glorify his regime and its links with the city in ancient times. Leaders are to gather in a futuristic convention center known as the Nuvola (meaning “Cloud”), which features a suspended structure inside a glass and steel box. The area was conceived in the 1930s as a showcase for modernist architecture, but the expo never took place due to World War II.

UNITED STATES

Gambia criticizes Facebook

Facebook should not be allowed to “bury critical evidence” about how users of its platform incited genocidal violence against Muslims in Myanmar, lawyers for The Gambia told a judge in Washington. Lawyers for the west African country urged the court to reject the social network giant’s argument that the Stored Communications Act (SCA), which regulates the release of electronic communications, prohibits it from releasing the information. “Congress did not pass the SCA to allow computer users to hide evidence where the service provider itself had already concluded that the account had been used fraudulently and in violation of the terms of service,” the lawyers wrote. The Gambia subpoenaed Facebook for the documents as part of its case in the International Court of Justice accusing Myanmar of perpetrating genocide against its Rohingya minority.

UNITED STATES

Family awarded US$17m

A federal jury on Wednesday awarded US$17 million to the parents of a mentally ill man who was shot in a Costco store by an off-duty Los Angeles police officer. The panel in Riverside ruled in a lawsuit filed against the city and the former officer in the June 14, 2019, killing of 32-year-old Kenneth French. “I am pleased with the verdict and hoping it brings some justice to the family,” Dale Galipo, an attorney for the family, told KNBC-TV.

UNITED STATES

‘X’ passport issued

The Department of State on Wednesday said it has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation to recognize people who do not identify as male or female. The department did not identify the passport recipient, but Dana Zzyym from Fort Collins, Colorado, told reporters in a telephone interview they received it.