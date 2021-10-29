China has conducted a “very concerning” test of a hypersonic weapon system as part of its aggressive advance in space and military technologies, a top US military officer has said.
Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley was the first Pentagon official to confirm on the record the nature of a test this year by the Chinese military that the Financial Times had reported was a nuclear-capable hypersonic weapon that was launched into space and orbited the Earth before re-entering the atmosphere and gliding toward its target in China.
Milley said that he could not discuss details because aspects involved classified intelligence, but added that the US is also working on hypersonic weapons, whose key features include flight trajectory, speed and maneuverability that make them capable of evading early warning systems.
The US has not conducted a hypersonic weapon test of the sort that Milley said China had achieved.
“What we saw was a very significant event of a test of a hypersonic weapon system, and it is very concerning,” Milley said on The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations on Bloomberg Television.
“I think I saw in some of the newspapers, they used the term ‘Sputnik moment,’” he added. “I don’t know if it’s quite a Sputnik moment, but I think it’s very close to that. So it’s a very significant technological event that occurred, or test that occurred, by the Chinese — and it has all of our attention.”
The launch of a Sputnik satellite by the Soviet Union in 1957 stunned the world and fed US fears that it was falling behind technologically in an accelerating arms race in the early stages of the nuclear age.
China has disputed Western news reports about its test, saying that it was working on technology for a reusable space vehicle for peaceful purposes.
Asked about Milley’s remarks, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said he was conveying concern about China’s military modernization.
“They continue to pursue capabilities that increase tensions in the region, and we continue to have concerns about that and I think that was reflected in his comments,” she said.
Chinese state media blasted television host John Oliver’s comedy segment on Taiwan, saying that he “dodged facts” and misled the public about the nation. “As a comedian show that sometimes covers politics, it is not surprising that it didn’t take the issue seriously,” the Global Times said in an opinion piece on Tuesday. “Yet it reflected that most Westerners don’t know why the Taiwan question matters and they don’t care about it,” the op-ed added. The English-language newspaper is the Chinese government’s main vehicle for communicating unofficial government messages to Western audiences. During the segment, Oliver sought to untangle the complicated relationship between Taiwan
Sri Lanka has barred a Chinese ship carrying desperately needed organic fertilizer that experts have found to be tainted with harmful bacteria, officials said yesterday. The ban comes as Sri Lanka battles food shortages caused by a currency crisis. Farmers have said that a ban on chemical fertilizer could ruin their crops this year. The office of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that the Sri Lankan National Plant Quarantine Services had tested a sample from the unnamed Chinese vessel and “confirmed the presence of organisms, including certain types of harmful bacteria.” The Sri Lankan Commercial High Court has banned any payment to
PROMPTING MOCKERY : A cryptic announcement of the pianist’s detention by Beijing police was followed by CCTV commenting on the ‘social morality’ of celebrities Concert pianist Li Yundi (李雲迪), one of China’s most famous musicians, has been detained in Beijing over prostitution allegations, state media said on Thursday, prompting some incredulity and a lot of mockery on Chinese social media. Reuters was unable to immediately reach Li or a representative for comment. Police in the Chinese capital’s Chaoyang District said they had detained a 39-year-old man surnamed Li, along with a 29-year-old female surnamed Chen, after receiving reports from the public of prostitution in a neighborhood they did not identify. Both people confessed to the illegal activity, the police said in a statement on a microblogging platform. The
RARE SECURITY BREACH: The Eastern Azerbaijan governor said he did not know the attacker, but media reported that he belongs to a unit the governor had once overseen The new governor of a northwestern Iranian province was on Saturday slapped in the face by an angry man during his inauguration, an unusual breach of security in the Islamic Republic during a ceremony attended by the country’s minister of the interior. The motive for the attack in Eastern Azerbaijan Province remained unclear, although it targeted a new provincial governor who once served in the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Corps and reportedly had been kidnapped at one point by rebel forces in Syria. One report referred to it as a personal dispute. Eastern Azerbaijan Governor Abedin Khorram had taken the podium in