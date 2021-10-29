China’s testing of hypersonic weapon ‘very concerning’: US General Milley

AP, WASHINGTON





China has conducted a “very concerning” test of a hypersonic weapon system as part of its aggressive advance in space and military technologies, a top US military officer has said.

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley was the first Pentagon official to confirm on the record the nature of a test this year by the Chinese military that the Financial Times had reported was a nuclear-capable hypersonic weapon that was launched into space and orbited the Earth before re-entering the atmosphere and gliding toward its target in China.

Milley said that he could not discuss details because aspects involved classified intelligence, but added that the US is also working on hypersonic weapons, whose key features include flight trajectory, speed and maneuverability that make them capable of evading early warning systems.

The US has not conducted a hypersonic weapon test of the sort that Milley said China had achieved.

“What we saw was a very significant event of a test of a hypersonic weapon system, and it is very concerning,” Milley said on The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations on Bloomberg Television.

“I think I saw in some of the newspapers, they used the term ‘Sputnik moment,’” he added. “I don’t know if it’s quite a Sputnik moment, but I think it’s very close to that. So it’s a very significant technological event that occurred, or test that occurred, by the Chinese — and it has all of our attention.”

The launch of a Sputnik satellite by the Soviet Union in 1957 stunned the world and fed US fears that it was falling behind technologically in an accelerating arms race in the early stages of the nuclear age.

China has disputed Western news reports about its test, saying that it was working on technology for a reusable space vehicle for peaceful purposes.

Asked about Milley’s remarks, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said he was conveying concern about China’s military modernization.

“They continue to pursue capabilities that increase tensions in the region, and we continue to have concerns about that and I think that was reflected in his comments,” she said.