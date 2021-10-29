Burdened by months of political chaos and natural disaster, Haitians this week have faced new nightmarish conditions as unchecked gangs choked fuel access, cutting off power and water supplies in the process.
“We are in water-rationing mode at home,” said Daphne Bourgoin, head of a textile business in the capital, Port-au-Prince.
Since Monday, the business has been forced to close due to the shortages.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“And for my kids, who have their [school] lessons online, how long will the Internet last?” the 42-year-old asked.
The Caribbean nation has never produced enough electricity to meet the needs of the whole population. Even in well-off parts of the capital, the state-run Haiti electric utility EDH only provides, at most, a few hours of power per day.
Those who can afford it rely on generators, which are no help in the face of a severe fuel shortage caused by gangs, who have been blocking access to the country’s oil terminals in the capital and its outskirts.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The government is under pressure to ensure security for companies to reach the crucial storage facilities.
Since Monday, Port-au-Prince and the country’s other largest cities have also been gripped by a general strike called by public transport unions.
The lack of fuel is also damming up water access, in a country where many people rely on private companies to deliver water by truck to at-home systems.
Like electricity, public water provision falls short, with urban centers served by limited sewage networks.
With no guarantee of steady power or water supply, healthcare providers have been forced to cut back their services.
“There is no power in the hospital to operate the equipment. There is no fuel. There is nothing,” Port-au-Prince medical student Rachilde Joseph wrote on social media.
The 26-year-old, who has made a name for herself publishing funny videos online, no longer has the heart to laugh.
“We would like to stay in the country to offer care, particularly to people in rural areas who need it so much, but the country doesn’t give us that chance,” she said.
Joseph said she thought that Haiti “would unfortunately end up losing all of its young people.”
With few jobs to be had, thousands of young Haitians have migrated to Latin America since 2014. Tens of thousands nurtured hopes of settling in the US and, believing Washington would implement a more lenient immigration policy under the administration of US President Joe Biden, headed north in the summer.
Thousands of people gathered early last month under a bridge at the Mexico-Texas border, but more than 7,500 were ultimately deported to Haiti by the US immigration authorities.
The wave of deportations has worried humanitarian organizations, as Haiti is mired in uncertainty following the July assassination of Haiti president Jovenel Moise by commandos.
Ariel Henry, appointed prime minister days before Moise’s murder, has interim control over the country, but has said nothing on the rise of gangs in Port-au-Prince.
“The government, which only exists in name, controls nothing, not even the perimeter of its offices,” said Haitian economist Etzer Emile, for whom the “fuel crisis is the latest example of a failed state.”
“As if the galloping inflation, the continuous rise of the US dollar [against the local gourde], the food insecurity, the brain drain, the kidnappings were not enough, we needed a serious fuel shortage, and a shadow government full of jokers and layabouts,” he said.
Gangs in Haiti have kidnapped more than 780 people for ransom since the start of the year, the Port-au-Prince-based Center of Analysis and Research in Human Rights said.
“The masters of our destiny and the decisionmakers of our lives are no longer in the National Palace, as was the case under the [former Haitian president Francois] Duvalier dictatorship: They are now the armed gangs,” Emile said.
Chinese state media blasted television host John Oliver’s comedy segment on Taiwan, saying that he “dodged facts” and misled the public about the nation. “As a comedian show that sometimes covers politics, it is not surprising that it didn’t take the issue seriously,” the Global Times said in an opinion piece on Tuesday. “Yet it reflected that most Westerners don’t know why the Taiwan question matters and they don’t care about it,” the op-ed added. The English-language newspaper is the Chinese government’s main vehicle for communicating unofficial government messages to Western audiences. During the segment, Oliver sought to untangle the complicated relationship between Taiwan
Sri Lanka has barred a Chinese ship carrying desperately needed organic fertilizer that experts have found to be tainted with harmful bacteria, officials said yesterday. The ban comes as Sri Lanka battles food shortages caused by a currency crisis. Farmers have said that a ban on chemical fertilizer could ruin their crops this year. The office of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that the Sri Lankan National Plant Quarantine Services had tested a sample from the unnamed Chinese vessel and “confirmed the presence of organisms, including certain types of harmful bacteria.” The Sri Lankan Commercial High Court has banned any payment to
PROMPTING MOCKERY : A cryptic announcement of the pianist’s detention by Beijing police was followed by CCTV commenting on the ‘social morality’ of celebrities Concert pianist Li Yundi (李雲迪), one of China’s most famous musicians, has been detained in Beijing over prostitution allegations, state media said on Thursday, prompting some incredulity and a lot of mockery on Chinese social media. Reuters was unable to immediately reach Li or a representative for comment. Police in the Chinese capital’s Chaoyang District said they had detained a 39-year-old man surnamed Li, along with a 29-year-old female surnamed Chen, after receiving reports from the public of prostitution in a neighborhood they did not identify. Both people confessed to the illegal activity, the police said in a statement on a microblogging platform. The
RARE SECURITY BREACH: The Eastern Azerbaijan governor said he did not know the attacker, but media reported that he belongs to a unit the governor had once overseen The new governor of a northwestern Iranian province was on Saturday slapped in the face by an angry man during his inauguration, an unusual breach of security in the Islamic Republic during a ceremony attended by the country’s minister of the interior. The motive for the attack in Eastern Azerbaijan Province remained unclear, although it targeted a new provincial governor who once served in the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Corps and reportedly had been kidnapped at one point by rebel forces in Syria. One report referred to it as a personal dispute. Eastern Azerbaijan Governor Abedin Khorram had taken the podium in