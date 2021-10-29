Haitians harried as gangs choke off fuel supplies

Burdened by months of political chaos and natural disaster, Haitians this week have faced new nightmarish conditions as unchecked gangs choked fuel access, cutting off power and water supplies in the process.

“We are in water-rationing mode at home,” said Daphne Bourgoin, head of a textile business in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Since Monday, the business has been forced to close due to the shortages.

“And for my kids, who have their [school] lessons online, how long will the Internet last?” the 42-year-old asked.

The Caribbean nation has never produced enough electricity to meet the needs of the whole population. Even in well-off parts of the capital, the state-run Haiti electric utility EDH only provides, at most, a few hours of power per day.

Those who can afford it rely on generators, which are no help in the face of a severe fuel shortage caused by gangs, who have been blocking access to the country’s oil terminals in the capital and its outskirts.

The government is under pressure to ensure security for companies to reach the crucial storage facilities.

Since Monday, Port-au-Prince and the country’s other largest cities have also been gripped by a general strike called by public transport unions.

The lack of fuel is also damming up water access, in a country where many people rely on private companies to deliver water by truck to at-home systems.

Like electricity, public water provision falls short, with urban centers served by limited sewage networks.

With no guarantee of steady power or water supply, healthcare providers have been forced to cut back their services.

“There is no power in the hospital to operate the equipment. There is no fuel. There is nothing,” Port-au-Prince medical student Rachilde Joseph wrote on social media.

The 26-year-old, who has made a name for herself publishing funny videos online, no longer has the heart to laugh.

“We would like to stay in the country to offer care, particularly to people in rural areas who need it so much, but the country doesn’t give us that chance,” she said.

Joseph said she thought that Haiti “would unfortunately end up losing all of its young people.”

With few jobs to be had, thousands of young Haitians have migrated to Latin America since 2014. Tens of thousands nurtured hopes of settling in the US and, believing Washington would implement a more lenient immigration policy under the administration of US President Joe Biden, headed north in the summer.

Thousands of people gathered early last month under a bridge at the Mexico-Texas border, but more than 7,500 were ultimately deported to Haiti by the US immigration authorities.

The wave of deportations has worried humanitarian organizations, as Haiti is mired in uncertainty following the July assassination of Haiti president Jovenel Moise by commandos.

Ariel Henry, appointed prime minister days before Moise’s murder, has interim control over the country, but has said nothing on the rise of gangs in Port-au-Prince.

“The government, which only exists in name, controls nothing, not even the perimeter of its offices,” said Haitian economist Etzer Emile, for whom the “fuel crisis is the latest example of a failed state.”

“As if the galloping inflation, the continuous rise of the US dollar [against the local gourde], the food insecurity, the brain drain, the kidnappings were not enough, we needed a serious fuel shortage, and a shadow government full of jokers and layabouts,” he said.

Gangs in Haiti have kidnapped more than 780 people for ransom since the start of the year, the Port-au-Prince-based Center of Analysis and Research in Human Rights said.

“The masters of our destiny and the decisionmakers of our lives are no longer in the National Palace, as was the case under the [former Haitian president Francois] Duvalier dictatorship: They are now the armed gangs,” Emile said.