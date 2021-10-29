US bill scuttles paid family leave

TEMPERS FLARE: US Democrats are eyeing a new surcharge on wealthy people to help pay for US President Joe Biden’s signature domestic initiative, a source said

Top US Democrats have signaled that a deal is within reach on US President Joe Biden’s big domestic bill, but momentum fizzled and tempers flared late on Wednesday as a paid family leave proposal fell out and a billionaires’ tax appeared scrapped, mostly to satisfy a pivotal member of the evenly divided US Senate.

With his signature domestic initiative at stake, Biden was yesterday morning to head to Capitol Hill to urge Democratic lawmakers to bring talks on the social services and climate change bill “over the finish line,” before he departed for global summits overseas.

Expanded healthcare programs, free pre-kindergarten and about US$500 billion to tackle climate change remain in what is now at least a US$1.75 trillion package.

Democrats are eyeing a new surcharge on wealthy people — 5 percent on incomes above US$10 million and an additional 3 percent on those beyond US$25 million — to help pay for it, a person said on condition of anonymity.

“They’re all within our reach. Let’s bring these bills over the finish line,” Biden wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday.

To help push lawmakers toward that goal, Biden was yesterday morning to speak to the US House Democratic caucus, a person familiar with the plan said on condition of anonymity.

Besides pressing for important party priorities, the president was hoping to show foreign leaders that the US was getting things done under his administration.

The administration was assessing the situation “hour by hour,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

It was a fast-moving day on Capitol Hill that started upbeat as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared that Democrats were in “pretty good shape.”

However, hopes quickly faded as Biden’s big proposal ran into stubborn new setbacks, chief among them was how to pay for it all.

A just-proposed tax on billionaires could be scrapped after US Senator Joe Manchin objected, a senior Republican Party aide said on condition of anonymity.

The billionaires’ tax proposal had been designed to win over another Democratic holdout, US Senator Kyrsten Sinema, but Manchin panned it as unfairly targeting the wealthy, leaving Democrats at odds.

“People in the stratosphere, rather than trying to penalize, we ought to be pleased that this country is able to produce the wealth,” Manchin told reporters.

Manchin said that he would prefer a minimum 15 percent flat “patriotic tax” to ensure that the wealthiest Americans do not skip out on paying any taxes.

Nevertheless, he said: “We need to move forward.”

Next to fall was a proposed paid family leave program that had been chiseled back from 12 to four weeks to satisfy Manchin, but with his objections, it was unlikely to be included in the bill, the person said.

US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand had devised several new options for Manchin’s review and told reporters late in the evening: “It’s not over until it’s over.”

Together, Manchin’s and Sinema’s objections packed a one-two punch, throwing Biden’s overall plan into flux, halving what had been a US$3.5 trillion package and infuriating colleagues along the way.

In the evenly divided Senate, Biden needs all Democrats’ support with no votes to spare.

White House officials met at the Capitol with Manchin and Sinema, two senators who hold enormous power, essentially deciding whether Biden can deliver on the Democrats’ major campaign promises.