Net-zero goals not solution to climate issue, India says

AP, NEW DELHI





Rich countries need to acknowledge their “historic responsibility” for emissions and protect the interests of developing nations and those vulnerable to climate change, Indian Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said yesterday, adding that the solution to climate change is not setting net-zero carbon emissions targets.

Yadav said that India is committed to “being part of the solution” at the UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, which is to begin on Sunday.

India is among the few countries on course to reach its climate targets, but a UN-backed report published on Tuesday said that the country had “significant room” for more ambitious goals, which it has yet to provide to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

OPTIONS

Asked about newer targets, ministry Secretary Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, India’s top environmental official, said that “all options were still on the table.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to attend a G20 summit scheduled for this weekend in Rome, then the Glasgow summit, known as COP26.

India had reached its climate targets without the promised financing from rich nations, Yadav said.

COST

The cost of meeting the targets is estimated to be US$2.5 trillion, a 2019 Indian Ministry of Finance document said.

Although India is now a top emitter of greenhouse gases, it has contributed only 4 percent of total emissions since the 1850s.

Gupta said that “net-zero in itself isn’t a solution,” as cumulative emissions were the cause of the problem.

Countries need to focus on how much carbon is put in the atmosphere while getting to that goal, he said.

Developing nations need space to grow and assistance — and without it, they are faced with a choice of compromising on development or relying on dirty fuels, he said.

However, India’s dependence on coal — it is the second-largest user of the fossil fuel and has vast reserves — is likely to continue.

Electricity demand is expected to soar and while the overall share of energy from coal will keep coming down, Gupta said that weaning India off coal at this point would impact its energy security.