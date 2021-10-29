Iran to restart nuclear talks amid pressure

START NEXT MONTH: An Iranian official said that he had a ‘serious and constructive dialogue’ with the EU’s mediator on ‘essential elements for successful negotiations’

AFP, BRUSSELS





Iran on Wednesday said that it would resume talks with world powers next month on reviving a nuclear deal after a five-month gap in the face of mounting warnings that international patience was wearing thin.

Iran held six rounds of indirect negotiations in Vienna with US President Joe Biden’s administration on returning to the 2015 deal, but talks went on hiatus in June as a new government took office in Tehran.

On a visit to Brussels, Iranian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri said that he saw progress in talks with EU mediator Enrique Mora, who also traveled to Tehran earlier this month.

“We agree to start negotiations before the end of November,” Bagheri wrote on Twitter.

“Exact date would be announced in the course of the next week,” wrote Bagheri, who serves as Tehran’s lead negotiator.

He said he “had a very serious and constructive dialogue” with Mora “on the essential elements for successful negotiations.”

The accord between Iran and six world powers to find a long-term solution to the dispute over its nuclear program has been moribund since then-US president Donald Trump walked out in May 2018 and imposed sweeping sanctions.

Biden has said he is ready to re-enter the agreement as long as Iran also returns to full compliance by rolling back its nuclear activities.

The US was cautious on Iran’s announcement, but said it believed only a “small number of issues” remained outstanding after the sixth round of talks in Vienna.

“We are prepared to return to Vienna, and we believe that it remains possible to quickly reach and implement an understanding on return to mutual full compliance,” a US Department of State spokesperson said. “As we have also been clear, this window will not remain open forever as Iran continues to take provocative nuclear steps, so we hope that they come to Vienna to negotiate quickly and in good faith.”

One additional issue will be access for the International Atomic Energy Agency, whose director-general, Rafael Grossi, negotiated only a short-term compromise when he visited Iran on Sept. 12.

Iran said that it needed time after the election of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Raisi succeeded Hassan Rouhani, who had negotiated a deal with the administration of former US president Barack Obama in the hope of easing Iran’s international isolation.

However, the prolonged delay has prompted alarm.

On a visit to Washington earlier this month, Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid warned of military action against Iran.

Israel is widely suspected in a sabotage campaign in Iran that has included the killings of nuclear scientists.

On Tuesday, Iran blamed cyberattacks for disrupting its civilian fuel distribution network.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he backed diplomacy, but also said that Washington had “other options” if talks go nowhere.

Speaking on Monday after talks with European and Arab allies, the US negotiator on Iran, Rob Malley, said that the Biden administration would always be open to diplomacy, but that the accord, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), had a shelf life.

“This is not a chronological clock; it’s a technological clock,” Malley told reporters. “At some point, the JCPOA will have been so eroded because Iran would have made advances that cannot be reversed.”

Malley has disputed criticism that the talks made no progress, saying there was broad understanding on most points in Vienna — where European mediators shuttled between hotels as Iran declined to meet directly with the US.