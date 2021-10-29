Iran on Wednesday said that it would resume talks with world powers next month on reviving a nuclear deal after a five-month gap in the face of mounting warnings that international patience was wearing thin.
Iran held six rounds of indirect negotiations in Vienna with US President Joe Biden’s administration on returning to the 2015 deal, but talks went on hiatus in June as a new government took office in Tehran.
On a visit to Brussels, Iranian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri said that he saw progress in talks with EU mediator Enrique Mora, who also traveled to Tehran earlier this month.
“We agree to start negotiations before the end of November,” Bagheri wrote on Twitter.
“Exact date would be announced in the course of the next week,” wrote Bagheri, who serves as Tehran’s lead negotiator.
He said he “had a very serious and constructive dialogue” with Mora “on the essential elements for successful negotiations.”
The accord between Iran and six world powers to find a long-term solution to the dispute over its nuclear program has been moribund since then-US president Donald Trump walked out in May 2018 and imposed sweeping sanctions.
Biden has said he is ready to re-enter the agreement as long as Iran also returns to full compliance by rolling back its nuclear activities.
The US was cautious on Iran’s announcement, but said it believed only a “small number of issues” remained outstanding after the sixth round of talks in Vienna.
“We are prepared to return to Vienna, and we believe that it remains possible to quickly reach and implement an understanding on return to mutual full compliance,” a US Department of State spokesperson said. “As we have also been clear, this window will not remain open forever as Iran continues to take provocative nuclear steps, so we hope that they come to Vienna to negotiate quickly and in good faith.”
One additional issue will be access for the International Atomic Energy Agency, whose director-general, Rafael Grossi, negotiated only a short-term compromise when he visited Iran on Sept. 12.
Iran said that it needed time after the election of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
Raisi succeeded Hassan Rouhani, who had negotiated a deal with the administration of former US president Barack Obama in the hope of easing Iran’s international isolation.
However, the prolonged delay has prompted alarm.
On a visit to Washington earlier this month, Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid warned of military action against Iran.
Israel is widely suspected in a sabotage campaign in Iran that has included the killings of nuclear scientists.
On Tuesday, Iran blamed cyberattacks for disrupting its civilian fuel distribution network.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he backed diplomacy, but also said that Washington had “other options” if talks go nowhere.
Speaking on Monday after talks with European and Arab allies, the US negotiator on Iran, Rob Malley, said that the Biden administration would always be open to diplomacy, but that the accord, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), had a shelf life.
“This is not a chronological clock; it’s a technological clock,” Malley told reporters. “At some point, the JCPOA will have been so eroded because Iran would have made advances that cannot be reversed.”
Malley has disputed criticism that the talks made no progress, saying there was broad understanding on most points in Vienna — where European mediators shuttled between hotels as Iran declined to meet directly with the US.
Chinese state media blasted television host John Oliver’s comedy segment on Taiwan, saying that he “dodged facts” and misled the public about the nation. “As a comedian show that sometimes covers politics, it is not surprising that it didn’t take the issue seriously,” the Global Times said in an opinion piece on Tuesday. “Yet it reflected that most Westerners don’t know why the Taiwan question matters and they don’t care about it,” the op-ed added. The English-language newspaper is the Chinese government’s main vehicle for communicating unofficial government messages to Western audiences. During the segment, Oliver sought to untangle the complicated relationship between Taiwan
Sri Lanka has barred a Chinese ship carrying desperately needed organic fertilizer that experts have found to be tainted with harmful bacteria, officials said yesterday. The ban comes as Sri Lanka battles food shortages caused by a currency crisis. Farmers have said that a ban on chemical fertilizer could ruin their crops this year. The office of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that the Sri Lankan National Plant Quarantine Services had tested a sample from the unnamed Chinese vessel and “confirmed the presence of organisms, including certain types of harmful bacteria.” The Sri Lankan Commercial High Court has banned any payment to
PROMPTING MOCKERY : A cryptic announcement of the pianist’s detention by Beijing police was followed by CCTV commenting on the ‘social morality’ of celebrities Concert pianist Li Yundi (李雲迪), one of China’s most famous musicians, has been detained in Beijing over prostitution allegations, state media said on Thursday, prompting some incredulity and a lot of mockery on Chinese social media. Reuters was unable to immediately reach Li or a representative for comment. Police in the Chinese capital’s Chaoyang District said they had detained a 39-year-old man surnamed Li, along with a 29-year-old female surnamed Chen, after receiving reports from the public of prostitution in a neighborhood they did not identify. Both people confessed to the illegal activity, the police said in a statement on a microblogging platform. The
RARE SECURITY BREACH: The Eastern Azerbaijan governor said he did not know the attacker, but media reported that he belongs to a unit the governor had once overseen The new governor of a northwestern Iranian province was on Saturday slapped in the face by an angry man during his inauguration, an unusual breach of security in the Islamic Republic during a ceremony attended by the country’s minister of the interior. The motive for the attack in Eastern Azerbaijan Province remained unclear, although it targeted a new provincial governor who once served in the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Corps and reportedly had been kidnapped at one point by rebel forces in Syria. One report referred to it as a personal dispute. Eastern Azerbaijan Governor Abedin Khorram had taken the podium in