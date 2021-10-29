Sudan arrests three critics of the coup

‘HIT-AND-RUN’ PROTESTS: Rights advocates said that they would continue to organize street protests despite a crackdown by the army, as they have ‘no other option’

AP, CAIRO





Sudanese security forces detained three prominent pro-democracy figures overnight, their relatives and rights advocates said on Wednesday, as internal and international pressure mounted on the country’s military following its coup.

The arrests came as protests denouncing Monday’s takeover continued in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere, and many businesses shut in response to calls for strikes.

The coup threatens to halt the nation’s transition to democracy, which began after the 2019 ouster of former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising.

Young people confront security forces amid tear gas in Khartoum on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Protesters set up barricades of stones on main roads throughout the day. Security forces waded in, chasing demonstrators and dismantling the barriers.

“It looks like a hit-and-run process, they remove, and we build,” protester Nazim Sirag said.

Some protesters were shot and wounded, rights advocates said, although they did not have exact figures.

Security forces confronting demonstrators have killed at least six people since Monday and wounded more than 140, many who are in critical condition, physicians with the Sudan Doctors’ Committee said.

Rights advocate Tahani Abbas said that the movement backing democracy would continue to organize street protests despite the crackdown.

“We are frustrated, but we have no other option but the street,” Abbas said.

In a nod to deteriorating security conditions, the US Department of State authorized nonessential personnel and the families of all government employees at the US embassy in Khartoum to leave Sudan “due to civil unrest and possible supply shortages.”

The coup came after weeks of mounting tensions between military and civilian leaders over the course and pace of Sudan’s moves toward democracy.

The African Union (AU) suspended Sudan — an expected move typically taken in the wake of coups.

The AU Peace and Security Council on Wednesday wrote on Twitter that the suspension would remain in place “until the effective restoration of the civilian-led Transitional Authority,” as the deposed government is known.

The AU plans to send a mission to Sudan to hold talks with rival parties.

The World Bank also suspended disbursements for its operations in Sudan, whose economy has been battered by years of mismanagement and sanctions, and was dealt a blow when oil-rich South Sudan seceded in 2011 after decades of war, taking with it more than half of public revenues and 95 percent of oil exports.

“We hope that peace and the integrity of the transition process will be restored, so that Sudan can restart its path of economic development and can take its rightful place in the international financial community,” World Bank president David Malpass said in a statement.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s now-deposed government had embarked on a series of reforms meant to transform the country’s economy and have the nation rejoin the international community after over two decades of isolation under al-Bashir.

In May, the World Bank said it had allocated US$2 billion to Sudan to finance infrastructure projects over the next 12 months, after the US provided bridge financing of US$1.15 billion to ease Sudan’s overdue payments to the global financing body.