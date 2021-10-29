hinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) urged the World Bank and the IMF on Wednesday to resume financial support to cash-strapped Afghanistan for reconstruction.
The Taliban takeover in August led to billions of dollars in central bank assets being frozen and international financial institutions suspending access to funds, although humanitarian aid has continued.
Banks are running out of money, civil servants have not been paid and food prices have soared. The IMF on Tuesday said that Afghanistan’s economy was set to contract up to 30 percent this year, possibly fueling a refugee crisis.
Photo: AFP
“Afghanistan is in need of revival on all fronts, and development is the top priority,” Wang said on a videoconference briefing to foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighbors.
Wang renewed China’s call for the US and other Western countries to lift unilateral sanctions on Afghanistan, and for the WHO to provide more vaccines and medical supplies to help the country fight the spread of COVID-19.
China has said it plans to send about US$30 million in emergency humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.
China has in the past made repeated calls for the international community to engage the Taliban rather than isolate it.
“My overall impression is that the Taliban is eager to have dialogue and cooperation with the outside, and that they are serious about this,” Wang said.
