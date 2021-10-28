UNITED STATES
Woman accused of fraud
A 69-year-old Las Vegas woman is accused of defrauding Social Security for years after she allegedly dismembered her dead husband’s body and threw his remains in the trash, a federal criminal complaint said. Nancy Shedleski deposited US$121,000 of her husband’s retirement benefits after his 2015 death, and Social Security officials did not know anything was wrong until they received an anonymous tip in 2019 that the husband had disappeared, the complaint filed last week in Nevada said. The complaint, which charged Shedleski with theft of government money, identified the husband only as “J.P.S.” and said he was in his 70s when he died. Survivor benefits for Shedleski in 2019 if her husband’s death had been reported would have been US$14,000, but her husband’s benefits that were distributed that year totaled US$24,000, the complaint said. When contacted by federal officials, Shedleski initially said her husband was traveling, but she later admitted to dismembering his body and disposing of his remains after he died at their Pennsylvania home, the complaint said. “Shedleski confirmed there was no ambulance, no hospitalization, no funeral, no burial and no cremation,” it said. The complaint did not specify the husband’s cause of death.
UNITED STATES
Burger joint shut
Another California county on Tuesday closed down an In-N-Out restaurant because the popular burger chain refuses to enforce COVID-19 vaccination rules. Contra Costa County health officials indefinitely shut the Pleasant Hill restaurant after it ignored repeated warnings to verify that customers who wanted to dine indoors had vaccination cards or proof they had tested negative for the virus within 72 hours of their visit. The county has issued several warnings and fines for local In-N-Out restaurants, including two in Pinole and San Ramon. Public health authorities say that vaccination enforcement requirements are a vital tool to slow the spread of COVID-19. However, In-N-Out, based in Irvine, California, has consistently refused to heed the requirements. “We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government. It is unreasonable, invasive, and unsafe to force our restaurant associates to segregate customers into those who may be served and those who may not,” In-N-Out said in a statement. On Oct. 14, the only In-N-Out in San Francisco was closed for several days after repeatedly refusing to follow that city’s public health mandate, authorities said. The restaurant on Fisherman’s Wharf reopened last week, but is supposed to only offer takeout and outdoor dining. However, the San Francisco Department of Public Health is investigating a complaint that it continues to permit indoor dining, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Tuesday.
LEBANON
PM clarifies position
Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Tuesday said that comments made by a member of his Cabinet who criticized the Saudi Arabian military intervention in Yemen did not reflect the Cabinet’s position. “Lebanon is keen on having the best relations with Saudi Arabia and condemns any interference in its internal affairs”, Mikati said. Minister of Information George Kordahi said that comments he made, which started circulating on social media on Tuesday, around the Yemen war were made in an August interview before he joined Mikati’s Cabinet.
Sri Lanka has barred a Chinese ship carrying desperately needed organic fertilizer that experts have found to be tainted with harmful bacteria, officials said yesterday. The ban comes as Sri Lanka battles food shortages caused by a currency crisis. Farmers have said that a ban on chemical fertilizer could ruin their crops this year. The office of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that the Sri Lankan National Plant Quarantine Services had tested a sample from the unnamed Chinese vessel and “confirmed the presence of organisms, including certain types of harmful bacteria.” The Sri Lankan Commercial High Court has banned any payment to
PROMPTING MOCKERY : A cryptic announcement of the pianist’s detention by Beijing police was followed by CCTV commenting on the ‘social morality’ of celebrities Concert pianist Li Yundi (李雲迪), one of China’s most famous musicians, has been detained in Beijing over prostitution allegations, state media said on Thursday, prompting some incredulity and a lot of mockery on Chinese social media. Reuters was unable to immediately reach Li or a representative for comment. Police in the Chinese capital’s Chaoyang District said they had detained a 39-year-old man surnamed Li, along with a 29-year-old female surnamed Chen, after receiving reports from the public of prostitution in a neighborhood they did not identify. Both people confessed to the illegal activity, the police said in a statement on a microblogging platform. The
Chinese state media blasted television host John Oliver’s comedy segment on Taiwan, saying that he “dodged facts” and misled the public about the nation. “As a comedian show that sometimes covers politics, it is not surprising that it didn’t take the issue seriously,” the Global Times said in an opinion piece on Tuesday. “Yet it reflected that most Westerners don’t know why the Taiwan question matters and they don’t care about it,” the op-ed added. The English-language newspaper is the Chinese government’s main vehicle for communicating unofficial government messages to Western audiences. During the segment, Oliver sought to untangle the complicated relationship between Taiwan
DEMAND-DRIVEN: The report, produced by Greenpeace and TheTreeMap, said law enforcement has allowed palm oil plantations on UNESCO sites, parks and tiger habitats Almost one-fifth of the land used for Indonesian palm oil plantations is located in the country’s forest conservation areas, despite a law banning such activity, a study by Greenpeace has found. The report, produced by Greenpeace and TheTreeMap, describes a catastrophic failure of law enforcement that has permitted swathes of land — including UNESCO sites, national parks and areas mapped as habitats for orangutans and Sumatran tigers — to be cultivated as palm oil plantations. Indonesia is the world’s biggest producer of palm oil, which is used in many everyday products and foods, from shampoo and lipstick to chocolate and frozen pizzas. However,