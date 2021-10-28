World News Quick Take

Woman accused of fraud

A 69-year-old Las Vegas woman is accused of defrauding Social Security for years after she allegedly dismembered her dead husband’s body and threw his remains in the trash, a federal criminal complaint said. Nancy Shedleski deposited US$121,000 of her husband’s retirement benefits after his 2015 death, and Social Security officials did not know anything was wrong until they received an anonymous tip in 2019 that the husband had disappeared, the complaint filed last week in Nevada said. The complaint, which charged Shedleski with theft of government money, identified the husband only as “J.P.S.” and said he was in his 70s when he died. Survivor benefits for Shedleski in 2019 if her husband’s death had been reported would have been US$14,000, but her husband’s benefits that were distributed that year totaled US$24,000, the complaint said. When contacted by federal officials, Shedleski initially said her husband was traveling, but she later admitted to dismembering his body and disposing of his remains after he died at their Pennsylvania home, the complaint said. “Shedleski confirmed there was no ambulance, no hospitalization, no funeral, no burial and no cremation,” it said. The complaint did not specify the husband’s cause of death.

Burger joint shut

Another California county on Tuesday closed down an In-N-Out restaurant because the popular burger chain refuses to enforce COVID-19 vaccination rules. Contra Costa County health officials indefinitely shut the Pleasant Hill restaurant after it ignored repeated warnings to verify that customers who wanted to dine indoors had vaccination cards or proof they had tested negative for the virus within 72 hours of their visit. The county has issued several warnings and fines for local In-N-Out restaurants, including two in Pinole and San Ramon. Public health authorities say that vaccination enforcement requirements are a vital tool to slow the spread of COVID-19. However, In-N-Out, based in Irvine, California, has consistently refused to heed the requirements. “We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government. It is unreasonable, invasive, and unsafe to force our restaurant associates to segregate customers into those who may be served and those who may not,” In-N-Out said in a statement. On Oct. 14, the only In-N-Out in San Francisco was closed for several days after repeatedly refusing to follow that city’s public health mandate, authorities said. The restaurant on Fisherman’s Wharf reopened last week, but is supposed to only offer takeout and outdoor dining. However, the San Francisco Department of Public Health is investigating a complaint that it continues to permit indoor dining, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Tuesday.

PM clarifies position

Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Tuesday said that comments made by a member of his Cabinet who criticized the Saudi Arabian military intervention in Yemen did not reflect the Cabinet’s position. “Lebanon is keen on having the best relations with Saudi Arabia and condemns any interference in its internal affairs”, Mikati said. Minister of Information George Kordahi said that comments he made, which started circulating on social media on Tuesday, around the Yemen war were made in an August interview before he joined Mikati’s Cabinet.