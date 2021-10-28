Illinois abortion law repeal advances

AP, SPRINGFIELD, Illinois





The Illinois Senate on Tuesday voted to repeal a law requiring that parents or guardians be notified when girls younger than 18 are seeking an abortion.

Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly want to dump the 1995 law requiring notification, which both sides of the debate call the last restriction on abortions in Illinois.

With a 32-22 tally in favor of repeal, the count fell short of approval of all who make up the Democrats’ 41-18 advantage.

The proposed repeal now moves to the Illinois House of Representatives with two days left in the General Assembly’s fall session.

“It’s the most basic human relationship that we know and it is a precious bond for a lifetime, most critical during a young girl’s, a minor’s, formative years,” Illinois Senator Jil Tracy said, explaining her vote. “We have enough problems in the state without creating more wedges between children and their parents.”

Pro-notice advocates note that the 48-hour alert to a parent or guardian the law requires involves only notification, not consent.

Opponents say that the notification law, which was adopted in 1995, but not in effect until 2013 because of legal challenges, is a means of denying abortions to teenagers by delaying the procedure.

They say most teenage girls have good relationships with their parents, but notification is a hindrance to those who live in abusive environments and are intimidated by an alternative process — pleading their case to a judge.

“One of the most detrimental laws that are currently on our books impacting young women is parental notification of abortion,” Illinois Senator Elgie Sims said.

He amended the legislation before the vote to add creation of a task force to create resources and services for young girls who are pregnant.

Sims said in conversations with his daughters and his daughters’ friends about the legislation, “I asked them: ‘What do you think about it?’ Those young women to a person said to me: ‘I have my own mind, let me decide.’ I think that is a very powerful statement.”