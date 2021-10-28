The US government yesterday was to appeal against a British judge’s decision to block the extradition of WikiLeaks spokesman Julian Assange to face trial for publishing military secrets.
At a two-day hearing, Washington is to ask the British High Court to overturn District Judge Vanessa Baraitser’s January ruling that Assange is a serious suicide threat if extradited to the US.
Washington has said that it was “extremely disappointed” at Baraitser’s decision, arguing that she “didn’t appreciate the weight” of expert evidence that said Assange was not at risk of suicide.
Photo: Reuters
Its lawyers have argued that Baraitser was “misled” in evidence from Assange’s psychiatric expert Michael Kopelman, who they claim concealed things such as that his client had fathered children while at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.
During a preliminary hearing in August, the High Court granted the US government’s request to appeal against the ruling on five grounds.
Whatever the court’s two senior judges decide, months if not years of further legal wrangling loom.
If the US appeal is successful, the case would be sent back to a lower court for a new decision. Whoever loses can also ask for permission for a further, final appeal to the British Supreme Court.
Assange, 50, was arrested in Britain in 2019 for jumping bail after spending seven years inside the Ecuadorian embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden where he faced allegations of sexual assault, charges that have been dropped.
Despite his extradition being blocked, he has been denied bail pending the outcome of the US appeal, amid fears he would abscond.
He is being held at London’s Belmarsh Prison, which his fiancee, Stella Moris — a former member of his legal team who is the mother of his two young boys — this week branded “a terrible environment.”
Assange is wanted in Washington to face 18 charges relating to the 2010 release by WikiLeaks of 500,000 secret files detailing aspects of military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
