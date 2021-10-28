Child’s skeleton discovered

AP, HOUSTON, Texas





A woman and her boyfriend were arrested on Tuesday over the death of the woman’s eight-year-old son, whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment with three surviving but apparently abandoned siblings, officials said.

Brian Coulter, the 31-year-old boyfriend of the dead child’s mother, was charged with murder.

The mother, Gloria Williams, 35, was charged with felony injury to a child by omission, and tampering with evidence, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on Twitter.

Both were booked into the Harris County Jail without bond pending appearances before a magistrate.

Gonzalez said that more charges are possible.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston, which conducts all autopsies in the county, listed the primary cause of death as “homicidal violence with multiple blunt-force injuries.”

Michele Arnold, a spokeswoman for the institute, said that her agency could not provide additional details.

Deputy Thomas Gilliland, a spokesman for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, also said he could not immediately provide any more information because his agency was still investigating the death.

One of the surviving siblings, a 15-year-old, called the sheriff’s department on Sunday and told authorities that his brother had been dead for a year and the body was inside the apartment, the law enforcement agency said.

Deputies found the teen and two other siblings, ages 10 and seven, living alone in the apartment, Gonzalez said.

The 15-year-old told authorities that his parents had not lived in the apartment for several months.

Gonzalez said it appeared that the surviving children were “fending for each other,” with the oldest sibling caring for the younger two.

Their apartment did not have any power, and a neighbor had helped the children by charging a cellphone for them and buying them food, Gilliland said.

The younger children appeared to be malnourished and had physical injuries, the sheriff’s office said.