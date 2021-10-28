NZ scientists seek solutions to livestock emissions

Tucked away in rural New Zealand, a multimillion dollar research facility is working to slash the greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere by farm animals.

Cattle and sheep are kept in perspex pens for two days per session as scientists carefully analyze every burp and fart that emerges from them at the New Zealand Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Centre.

“I never thought I’d make my living measuring the gas that comes out of animals’ breath,” facility director Harry Clark told reporters.

AgResearch principal scientist David Pacheco looks at a calf in a holding cell where it is having its gas emissions monitored at the New Zealand Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Centre in Palmerston North on Sept. 29. Photo: AFP

The UN says that agricultural livestock accounts for 14.5 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions generated by human activity and the center — regarded as a world leader in livestock emissions research — is hopeful that it can play a key role in tackling the problem.

How authorities ended up funding the project to the tune of NZ$10 million (US$7 million) a year is a story of economic necessity and changing attitudes to climate change.

However, it begins in the gut of ruminant livestock, which use microbes to partially digest their food by fermenting it in a compartment of their stomach before regurgitating it to be chewed as cud.

The process results in copious amounts of methane.

There are estimated to be 1.5 billion cows on Earth, with each one capable of producing 500 liters of the gas each day.

New Zealand’s farm-reliant economy means that its proportion of agricultural emissions is much higher, accounting for about half of its greenhouse gases.

At the center in Palmerston North, the major focus is on livestock methane, which accounts for almost 36 percent of the country’s total.

“New Zealand has a specific problem, and it’s imperative we give farmers the tools and technologies to reduce their emissions,” Clark said.

The facility, which is vetted by an ethics committee, is exploring research that includes selective breeding programs to develop bloodlines of animals that naturally produce less gas.

Sheep have been bred that produce 10 percent less methane than average and Clark said that researchers were trying to produce similar results with cattle.

Other projects include putting emission-inhibiting additives in livestock feed, and even developing a harness or mask with filters that capture methane before it leaves the animal’s mouth.

However, Clark said that perhaps the most exciting prospect being developed in Palmerston North is a vaccine that reduces methane by targeting the microbes in the gut that produce the gas.

“It’s tantalizingly close, in the sense that it works in the laboratory, but it doesn’t work in the animal yet,” he said, adding such a vaccine could be easily administered to flocks and herds worldwide, with an immediate impact on global emissions.

However, critics warn that this approach offers only short-term benefits and “band-aid” solutions to major problems.

“Reducing methane output while breeding still more methane-producing animals ignores animal suffering, deforestation, and the increased risk of diseases — including zoonotic viruses — all associated with animal agriculture,” People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals spokeswoman Aleesha Naxakis said.

The New Zealand government has committed to reducing livestock methane 10 percent by 2030 and 24 to 47 percent by 2050 compared with 2017 levels.

The government’s funding of research into livestock emissions was only partly to do with New Zealand’s reliance on the sector, Clark said.

“Sure there’s an element of self interest, but there’s a bit of altruism there as well,” he said.

“If we can find solutions that are applicable elsewhere, that help tackle emissions in China, the US, or wherever, then New Zealand could make a major contribution, as a small nation, to the global effort to reduce emissions,” he added.