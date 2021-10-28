US progressives warming to halved bill

‘I DON’T LIKE IT’: With Democratic leaders eager to cut a deal and start moving the legislation, progressives are grudgingly assessing whether it is time to be pragmatic

AP, WASHINGTON





Many progressive politicians in the US have started lining up behind an emerging social and environment bill that is neither as big or bold as they wanted, thanks to an outnumbered band of party moderates who have had a disproportionate say in shaping the measure.

Democrats in August rolled past unanimous Republican opposition and pushed a 10-year, US$3.5 trillion fiscal blueprint of the plan through the US Congress.

With talks continuing, the actual package — it reflects US President Joe Biden’s hopes for bolstering healthcare, family services and climate change efforts — seems likely to be about half that size.

Prized initiatives such as free community college and fines against utilities using fossil fuels are being jettisoned, while others are being curtailed.

The clout of moderates flows from the fraught arithmetic of a tightly divided Congress in which Democrats need all of their votes in the 50-50 Senate and near unanimity in the House of Representatives.

That has made US senators Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema power brokers who colleagues fear would vote no if they are dissatisfied, blowing up Biden’s agenda and wounding the party’s prospects in next year’s midterm elections.

With party leaders eager to cut a deal and start moving the legislation in days, progressives are grudgingly assessing whether it is time to be pragmatic, back a compromise and declare victory.

An agreement would bring another bonus — freeing for final House approval a bipartisan, Senate-approved US$1 trillion package of road, water and broadband projects that progressives have sidetracked to pressure moderates to back the larger economic bill.

“Of course I don’t like it,” said US Senator Mazie Hirono of the outsize influence moderates have had in compressing the package and erasing some of its provisions. “These are all things that we’ve been fighting for. For decades.”

However, she said that with Democratic unity needed, the party should use the bill to “open the door” to its priorities and then try extending and expanding them later.

“At the end of the day we have to accomplish something, we have to deal with the reality in which we’re living,” US Representative Jim McGovern said of his party’s slender congressional margins. “So the question is would we prefer not getting anything, or would we prefer something that can at least be a down payment on some of the transformational programs that we want.”

Only a handful of House and Senate moderates are expressing qualms with the social and environment bill, prompting strong feelings by colleagues.

“At some point, you have to realize that legislating requires respect for the rest of the people you’re working with,” US Representative John Yarmuth said of Manchin and Sinema. “And when you have forced a 50 percent cut essentially in a giant program, I think you’ve done a disservice to all the people you serve with.”

“I’m pissed off, man,” said US Representative Jamaal Bowman, singling out Manchin. “It’s just unacceptable to me that one person from one state can have all this power and make these decisions that will crush my district and districts like mine across the country.”