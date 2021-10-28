China op-ed pans US’ ‘new offensive’

Bloomberg





China rebuked US efforts to boost Taiwan’s participation in UN organizations, saying that the nation has “no right” to join the world body a half-century after it was booted out.

“The United Nations is an international governmental organization composed of sovereign states,” China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) told a regular news briefing in Beijing yesterday.

“Taiwan is a part of China,” Ma said. “The People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations.”

Legend-class cutter USCG Munro and the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Kidd transit the Taiwan Strait on Aug. 27. Photo: US Coast Guard via AP

Ma was responding to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s call on Tuesday for countries to join the US in pushing to give Taiwan a greater role at the UN.

Taiwan should “abandon the illusion of relying on the US for independence,” Ma said.

The Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times separately published an editorial accusing Blinken of trying to upgrade Washington’s approach toward Taipei and opening a “new offensive” on Taiwan.

China would not “step back an inch” on the issue, the Chinese-language edition of the newspaper said, adding that the call would be rejected by most UN members.

While the government in Beijing replaced Taipei’s as China’s representative at the UN in 1971, the Chinese Communist Party did for a time allow Taiwan to participate in some international organizations, such as the WHO.

Beijing has sought to roll that back since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was elected in 2016 and refused to accept that both sides are part of “one China.”

“Taiwan’s exclusion undermines the important work of the UN and its related bodies, all of which stand to benefit greatly from its contributions,” Blinken said in a statement.

“That Taiwan participated robustly in certain UN specialized agencies for the vast majority of the past 50 years is evidence of the value the international community places in Taiwan’s contributions,” Blinken added.

Despite the “tens of millions of passengers traveling annually through its airports,” Taiwan was not represented at the International Civil Aviation Organization assembly, Blinken said, adding that Taipei was also absent from the World Health Assembly, despite the world having “much to learn” from its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blinken’s comments come after US President Joe Biden last week said that the US is committed to defending Taiwan from a Chinese attack, in some of his strongest comments yet, as the administration faces calls to clarify its stance.