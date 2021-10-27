COVID-19: China to vaccinate three-year-olds as infections spread

Children as young as three are to receive COVID-19 vaccines in China, where 76 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated and authorities are maintaining a zero-tolerance policy toward outbreaks.

China is to become one of the very few nations to start vaccinating children that young against COVID-19. Cuba has begun a vaccine drive for children as young as two, while the US and many European nations allow COVID-19 shots down to age 12, though the US is moving toward opening vaccinations to those aged five to 11.

City and provincial governments in at least five Chinese provinces have issued notices announcing that children aged three to 11 would be required to get their vaccinations.

The expansion of the vaccination campaign comes as parts of China take new measures to try to stamp out outbreaks.

Gansu, a northwestern province heavily dependent on tourism, closed all its tourist sites on Monday after finding new COVID-19 cases. Residents in parts of Inner Mongolia have been ordered to stay indoors because of an outbreak there.

The Chinese National Health Commission yesterday reported that 35 new cases of local transmission had been detected in the previous 24 hours, four of them in Gansu Province. An additional 19 cases were found in Inner Mongolia, with others scattered around the nation.

China has employed lockdowns, quarantines and compulsory testing throughout the pandemic and has largely stamped out cases of local infection, while fully vaccinating 1.07 billion people out of a population of 1.4 billion.

In particular, the government is concerned about the spread of the more contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 by travelers and about having a largely vaccinated public ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February next year. Overseas spectators have already been banned from the Games and participants would have to stay in a bubble separating them from the public.

Even with widespread domestic and global use, not every parent is reassured about China’s vaccines, citing less publicly available data on the shots.

Wang Lu, who lives in Fuzhou in Fujian Province, said that she is not rushing to get her three-year-old son vaccinated.

“I’m just not very clear on the vaccine’s safety profile, so I don’t really want to get him vaccinated, at the very least, I don’t want to be the first,” Wang said.

Sinovac started an efficacy trial with 14,000 child participants across multiple nations last month. Its approval in China was based on smaller phase 1 and phase 2 trials. Sinopharm’s shot was also approved based on smaller phase 1 and phase 2 trials.

Other parents said they were not concerned, given that many other people had already gotten the shot.

Wu Cong, a mother of a seven-year old, said her daughter’s school in Shanghai had not yet notified her of any vaccinations.

“I think this is not too different from the flu vaccine, there have already been so many people vaccinated, so I do not have too many worries,” Wu said.