Roads were blocked, shops were shut, phones were down and people lined up for bread in Sudan yesterday, a day after the army seized power in a coup that triggered unrest in which at least seven people were killed.
Life came to a halt in the capital, Khartoum, and its twin city, Omdurman, across the Nile, with roads blocked either by troops or by barricades erected by protesters. Calls for a general strike could be heard blaring from mosque loudspeakers.
The night appeared to have passed comparatively quietly after Monday’s unrest, when protesters took to the streets after troops arrested Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other civilians in the Cabinet.
Photo: AFP
A Sudanese Ministry of Health official said that seven people had been killed in clashes between protesters and the security forces.
The leader of the takeover, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the military-civilian Sovereign Council set up to guide Sudan to democracy following the overthrow of former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising two years ago.
Al-Burhan announced a state of emergency and promised to hold elections in July 2023 and hand over to an elected civilian government.
The main roads and bridge between Khartoum and Omdurman were closed to vehicles by the military. Banks and cash machines were shut, and mobile phone apps widely used for money transfers could not be accessed. Some bakeries were open in Omdurman, but people were lining up for several hours.
“We are paying the price for this crisis,” a man in his 50s looking for medicine at one of the pharmacies where stocks have been running low said angrily. “We can’t work, we can’t find bread, there are no services, no money.”
Western governments have condemned the coup, called for the release of the detained civilian leaders and threatened to cut off aid, which Sudan needs to recover from an economic crisis.
