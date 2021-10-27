Australia eyes net-zero emissions

Reuters, CANBERRA





Australia, long under fire as one of world’s top producers of coal and gas, said it is to target net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, but added that it would not legislate the goal, and instead rely on consumers and companies to drive emission reductions.

The adoption of the target will ease international criticism after Australia earlier refused to join other nations in pledging to meet the target ahead of the UN COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, from Sunday to Nov. 12.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the nation, one of the world’s largest emitters of greenhouse gases per capita, would achieve the target largely through technology development, with the government investing A$20 billion (US$15 billion).

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison gestures during a news conference at Parliament House in Canberra yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The investment would reduce the costs of technologies such as clean hydrogen and increase their use, he said.

Morrison has been in a political bind over climate change. He needs the support of rural voters, who oppose reducing emissions, as he heads into an election that must take place by May next year, but much of the wider Australian population wants to see more action.

Morrison yesterday sought to downplay any threat to domestic industries and jobs as a result of reducing emissions.

“Australians want action on climate change. They’re taking action on climate change, but they also want to protect their jobs and their livelihoods. They also want to keep the costs of living down,” he told reporters in Canberra. “I also want to protect the Australian way of life, especially in rural and regional areas. The Australian way of life is unique.”

Morrison also said Australia would not strengthen its 2030 target of reducing emissions by 26 to 28 percent from 2005 levels, but added that the nation looks like it would reduce emissions by 30 to 35 percent.