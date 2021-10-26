World News Quick Take

Agencies





HONG KONG

Amnesty to close offices

Amnesty International is to shutter its offices because of the threat posed to staff by the Beijing-imposed National Security Law, it said yesterday. The decision ends more than four decades of the international human rights group maintaining a presence in the territory. Beijing imposed the legislation in June last year in response to massive democracy protests, a move that has transformed the political, cultural and legal landscape and introduced mainland-style political speech curbs. Anjhula Mya Singh Bais, chair of Amnesty’s board, said the decision to close had been made “with a heavy heart” and was “driven by Hong Kong’s National Security Law.” It “has made it effectively impossible for human rights organizations in Hong Kong to work freely and without fear of serious reprisals from the government,” she added. Amnesty said its local office would close on Sunday, while the regional office would move out “by the end of 2021.”

CHINA

Two killed in lab blast

Two people were killed and at least nine injured in a laboratory explosion at a university, state media said yesterday. The blast occurred on Sunday afternoon at the Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics. Officials were investigating the cause of the explosion at the university’s School of Materials Science and Technology, state broadcaster China Central Television reported. The identities of the victims have not been released. The school’s Web site says that more than 1,000 foreign students have attended courses at the school in engineering, business and the Chinese language. It was not clear how many remained after the country began imposing COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions.