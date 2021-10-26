Facebook was well aware that hate speech was spreading on its site in India which could exacerbate ethnic violence, and did not deploy resources to curb the phenomenon, US media reported, citing internal documents.
The so-called “Facebook Papers,” leaked by whistle-blower Frances Haugen, have already revealed the impact of Facebook — as well as that of WhatsApp and Instagram, both of which it owns — on the deep polarization of politics in the US and on the mental health of some teenagers, but there have long been concerns over the social network’s impact in spreading hate speech fueling violence in the developing world.
At the weekend, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and the Washington Post, among others, focused on Facebook’s presence in India, the biggest market for the US-based company and its messaging service WhatsApp in terms of users.
A report by the company’s own researchers from July last year showed that the share of inflammatory content skyrocketed starting in December 2019.
“Rumors and calls to violence spread particularly on Facebook’s WhatsApp messaging service in late February 2020,” when clashes between the Hindu majority and Muslim minority left dozens dead, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Facebook had also as early as February 2019 created a fictitious account, that of a 21-year-old woman in northern India, to better understand the user experience, the Washington Post reported, citing an internal memo.
The account followed posts, videos and accounts recommended by Facebook, but a company researcher found it promoted a torrent of fake and inflammatory content.
“I’ve seen more images of dead people in the past three weeks than I’ve seen in my entire life,” media quoted the employee as saying in a 46-page report that was among the documents released by Haugen.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Hindu nationalist, was campaigning for re-election at the time.
“Soon, without any direction from the user, the Facebook account was flooded with pro-Modi propaganda and anti-Muslim hate speech,” the Washington Post reported.
The test also coincided with India launching an airstrike on Pakistan over a militant suicide bombing in the disputed Kashmir region.
The unnamed researcher called that experience an “integrity nightmare.”
The content made jingoistic claims about India’s airstrikes and included graphic pictures.
These included one image of a man holding a severed head, and criticizing Pakistanis and Muslims as “dogs” and “pigs,” report said.
“Facebook has meticulously studied its approach abroad — and was well aware that weaker moderation in non-English-speaking countries leaves the platform vulnerable to abuse by bad actors and authoritarian regimes,” the Post said, citing the internal documents.
“Hate speech against marginalized groups, including Muslims, is on the rise globally. So we are improving enforcement,” a Facebook spokesperson said.
