A pair of sneakers worn by NBA superstar Michael Jordan early in his career sold for nearly US$1.5 million on Sunday, setting a record price at auction for game-worn footwear, Sotheby’s said.
The white leather shoes with the red Nike swoosh and soles were worn by the iconic player in the fifth game of his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls, when Nike’s Jordan-affiliated brand was only just taking off as a sensation both on and off the court.
“The most valuable sneakers ever offered at auction — Michael Jordan’s regular season game-worn Nike Air Ships from 1984 — have just sold at $1,472,000 in our luxury sale in Las Vegas,” the auction house said in a statement on Twitter.
Photo courtesy of Sotheby’s
The astronomical price easily beat the record held by a pair of Nike Air Jordans, which sold for US$615,000 in August last year at a Christie’s auction.
A pair of Nike Air Yeezy 1s worn by rapper Kanye West sold for US$1.8 million in April, triple the previous record for sneakers — although that was a private sale.
Jordan’s autographed size 13 lace-ups were in good overall condition, with signs of court wear and tear, Sotheby’s said.
They were a gift from the player to Tommie Tim III Lewis, who was a ball boy for the Denver Nuggets during the 1984-1985 season.
The market for rare sports shoes is soaring. The record price for sneakers has been broken several times as what was seen as a niche market a decade ago now attracts interest from the public as well as leading collectors.
The market value of objects identified with the retired basketball superstar have skyrocketed since the release of The Last Dance, an ESPN/Netflix documentary that chronicles the saga of Jordan and his Chicago Bulls.
The sneakers that went under the hammer on Sunday predate the first Air Jordans, the now-classic line that quickly morphed from popular basketball gear to sought-after streetwear worldwide.
The Air Ship shoe that served as the genesis for the Air Jordan series was designed by Bruce Kilgore and originally released in 1984, and it was the first sneaker worn by Jordan as an NBA professional.
The auction also featured a pair of Nike Air Jordan 11 Retro x OVO “Gold” sneakers, designed under a collaboration between the shoemaker and rapper Drake, which were sold for US$20,160.
The model was never released to the public, making them a rare set of shoes.
