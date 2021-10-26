Pelosi confident on huge US bills

AFP, WASHINGTON





After months of fierce political wrangling, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said that she expects agreement on a huge social spending package and a vote on a cross-party infrastructure bill this week, adding: “We’re almost there.”

US President Joe Biden had been intent on securing passage of the two packages — which Democrats see as vital to their party’s political hopes in midterm elections next year — before he leaves for a climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, that opens on Sunday.

The White House said that “progress” was being made as Biden met with a key member of his party on Sunday, a sentiment shared by the top Democrat in the US Congress.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a climate change event outside the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday last week. Photo: Reuters

Asked on CNN’s State of the Union whether the agreement on the spending package and votes on infrastructure could occur in the coming week, Pelosi replied: “That’s the plan.”

On the spending package specifically, which has divided progressive and moderate Democrats, she sounded particularly optimistic.

“I think we’re pretty much there now,” Pelosi said. “We’re almost there. It’s just the language of it.”

Pelosi’s comments came as Biden, at his home in Delaware, held what the White House described as a “productive discussion” over breakfast with Joe Manchin, one of the two Senate Democrats whose resistance to the president’s Build Back Better social program had proved a major stumbling block.

“They continued to make progress, will have their staffs work on follow-ups from the meeting, and agreed to stay in close touch with each other and the wide range of members who have worked hard on these negotiations,” the White House said in a readout of the meeting that was also attended by US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Biden himself had expressed optimism on Thursday during a televised town-hall appearance, saying: “I do think I’ll get a deal.”

Biden said that his feuding Democratic Party was “down to four or five issues, [but] I think we can get there.”

Democrats have razor-thin majorities in both houses of the US Congress, but internal divisions are preventing passage of a US$1.2 trillion infrastructure revamp and the social spending bill that Biden says would transform finances and fairness for ordinary Americans.

With pressure growing on the party not to come away empty-handed, Biden has stepped up efforts to broker a truce between more conservative members such as Manchin, whose state of West Virginia voted overwhelmingly for former US president Donald Trump, and the left-leaning progressive wing of the party.

The president originally pushed for US$3.5 trillion in spending on the social support bill — including an array of benefits for students, families and older Americans, as well as efforts to address climate change — but the latest figure is about US$2 trillion.

Pelosi told CNN that “we have 90 percent of the bill agreed to and written, we just have some of the last decisions to be made. It is less than was projected to begin with, but it is still bigger than anything we have ever done in terms of addressing the needs of American families.”

When asked during the town hall about Manchin’s months-long resistance, Biden replied: “Joe’s not a bad guy. I mean, he’s a friend, and he’s always, at the end of the day, come around.”