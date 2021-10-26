Japan’s governing party lost a parliamentary seat and retained another in weekend by-elections seen as a major test of its support ahead of a national vote on Sunday.
Both seats are in the upper house of Japan’s Diet, which is not subject to Sunday’s elections for the more powerful lower chamber, but they were seen as a bellwether for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government.
His Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) had previously held both seats. It lost to an opposition-backed candidate in a tightly contested vote for a vacant seat in Shizuoka Prefecture, while the LDP candidate won the other seat in the party’s traditional stronghold of Yamaguchi Prefecture, home to former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.
Even though polls widely expect the LDP and its junior coalition partner Komeito to keep a majority of the 465 seats in the lower house, losing ground from the 305 it held before the election would be a bad start for Kishida’s weeks-old administration.
“We had a disappointing result in Shizuoka,” Kishida told reporters yesterday. “I will seriously take the judgement of the voters and will seriously work hard for [Sunday’s] elections.”
In the vote for the seat representing Shizuoka Prefecture south of Tokyo, former prefectural assembly member Shinnosuke Yamazaki, supported by opposition groups the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People, beat LDP-backed Yohei Wakabayashi, a former mayor, and a third candidate backed by the Japanese Communist Party.
Jun Azumi, senior lawmaker of the Constitutional Democratic Party, said the victory in Shizuoka gives the opposition bloc “big confidence” ahead of Sunday’s elections.
“The result reflected discontent of many voters, who want to change politics after seeing their lives continue to deteriorate during the [COVID-19] pandemic,” Azumi said.
In Yamaguchi Prefecture, LDP-backed Tsuneo Kitamura beat a Japanese Communist Party candidate and a former YouTuber.
Kishida took office on Oct. 4 with the immediate task of rallying support for a government weakened by a perceived high-handed approach to the pandemic and an insistence on holding the Tokyo Olympic Games.
He dissolved the lower house only 10 days after taking office, saying he wanted a mandate from the public for his new government.
Major issues in the lower house campaign include COVID-19 response measures and revitalizing the pandemic-battered economy, as well as diplomatic and security issues linked to China’s growing strength and influence, and North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs.
The campaign already has been rocky for the LDP, with polls showing support for Kishida’s weeks-old government sliding.
Kishida said he aims for the coalition to secure at least a majority of seats, or 233, in the chamber. That would be an easy target, but experts and polls predict that the LDP could lose about 30 seats.
Japan’s Mount Aso erupted yesterday, spewing a giant column of ash thousands of meters into the sky as hikers rushed away from the popular tourist spot. No injuries were immediately reported after the late-morning eruption in southwest Japan, which sent rocks flying in a dramatic blast captured by nearby CCTV cameras. People were warned not to approach the volcano as it ejected hot gas and ash as high as 3,500m, and sent stones tumbling down its grassy slopes. Authorities were checking if any hikers had been trapped or injured, officials told local media, as TV footage showed dozens of vehicles and tour buses
PROMPTING MOCKERY : A cryptic announcement of the pianist’s detention by Beijing police was followed by CCTV commenting on the ‘social morality’ of celebrities Concert pianist Li Yundi (李雲迪), one of China’s most famous musicians, has been detained in Beijing over prostitution allegations, state media said on Thursday, prompting some incredulity and a lot of mockery on Chinese social media. Reuters was unable to immediately reach Li or a representative for comment. Police in the Chinese capital’s Chaoyang District said they had detained a 39-year-old man surnamed Li, along with a 29-year-old female surnamed Chen, after receiving reports from the public of prostitution in a neighborhood they did not identify. Both people confessed to the illegal activity, the police said in a statement on a microblogging platform. The
Sri Lanka has barred a Chinese ship carrying desperately needed organic fertilizer that experts have found to be tainted with harmful bacteria, officials said yesterday. The ban comes as Sri Lanka battles food shortages caused by a currency crisis. Farmers have said that a ban on chemical fertilizer could ruin their crops this year. The office of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that the Sri Lankan National Plant Quarantine Services had tested a sample from the unnamed Chinese vessel and “confirmed the presence of organisms, including certain types of harmful bacteria.” The Sri Lankan Commercial High Court has banned any payment to
DEMAND-DRIVEN: The report, produced by Greenpeace and TheTreeMap, said law enforcement has allowed palm oil plantations on UNESCO sites, parks and tiger habitats Almost one-fifth of the land used for Indonesian palm oil plantations is located in the country’s forest conservation areas, despite a law banning such activity, a study by Greenpeace has found. The report, produced by Greenpeace and TheTreeMap, describes a catastrophic failure of law enforcement that has permitted swathes of land — including UNESCO sites, national parks and areas mapped as habitats for orangutans and Sumatran tigers — to be cultivated as palm oil plantations. Indonesia is the world’s biggest producer of palm oil, which is used in many everyday products and foods, from shampoo and lipstick to chocolate and frozen pizzas. However,