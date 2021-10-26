COVID-19: China seeks to stamp out outbreak before Olympics

CRACKING DOWN: Police in Beijing launched criminal probes into alleged health safety breaches, including the sale of cough and fever drugs without registration

AFP, BEIJING





Tens of thousands of people in northern China were yesterday placed under strict stay-at-home orders, as authorities sought to stamp out a growing COVID-19 outbreak in the run-up to the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Residents of the Chinese capital were also advised not to leave the city unless necessary, although regular transportation services out of the city continued as normal.

China reported 39 new cases yesterday, bringing the tally from the latest outbreak linked to the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 to more than 100 cases over the past week.

People line up to receive COVID-19 vaccination booster shots in Beijing yesterday. Photo: AP

The numbers are low compared with many other countries, but China has pursued a zero-case strategy throughout the pandemic and authorities are determined to stamp out the latest outbreak with the Winter Olympics just more than 100 days away.

Several housing compounds in Beijing have been locked down, and organizers on Sunday indefinitely postponed a marathon at which 30,000 runners were expected.

About 23,000 residents in a housing compound in Changping district have been ordered to stay indoors after nine cases were found on the premises in the past few days, local outlet Beijing News reported.

Photographs showed officials in hazmat suits standing watch outside the entrances to each apartment block, and the perimeter of the compound blocked by metal barricades.

At a Sunday press briefing, city spokesman Xu Hejian (徐鶴健) advised people against large gatherings and “unnecessary” travel out of the capital.

Those entering the city from areas with COVID-19 cases must show a negative test, officials said.

Authorities on Sunday suspended inter-provincial tour groups in five areas where cases have been detected, including Beijing.

In a sign of how seriously Beijing is taking the outbreak, police in the capital have launched three criminal investigations into alleged COVID-19 safety breaches, the deputy director of the city’s public security bureau said.

These included two infected people who initially concealed their symptoms, two residents escaping lockdown by climbing over a fence — plus a pair of pharmacy managers who sold cough and fever medicine in contravention of COVID-19 requirements.

China requires registration for anyone buying cold or flu medicine in case they later turn out to have the virus.

In the central city of Wuhan — where COVID-19 was first identified in late 2019 — organizers abruptly canceled another marathon on Sunday that was expected to draw 26,000 participants.