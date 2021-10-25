UNITED STATES
Children killed at drag race
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event on an airport runway and slammed into a crowd of spectators, killing two children and injuring eight other people on Saturday, authorities said. A six-year-old boy and an eight-year-old boy were killed in the crash at an event called “Airport Race Wars 2” at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, police said in a news release. The driver “lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators who were observing the races,” Kerville police said. Spectators could get within about 4.6m of the track, and many watched the race from lawn chairs in the absence of stands.
CANADA
Fire breaks out on ship
A fire broke out on Saturday on containers on a cargo ship carrying mining chemicals off British Columbia, and the Coast Guard said it is working with the US Coast Guard to assess the situation, including environmental hazards. Sixteen crew members have been evacuated from the MV Zim Kingston, while five remained onboard to fight the fire, the Canadian Coast Guard said in a statement late on Saturday. Ten containers were currently burning, it said, adding that the fire continued to spread, but the ship itself was not on fire. The agency said it was working with its US counterpart to track 40 containers that had fallen overboard, saying they pose a significant risk to mariners.
UGANDA
President decries ‘attack’
President Yoweri Museveni yesterday said that an explosion in the capital, Kampala, that killed one and injured five was “a terrorist act” and vowed to hunt down those responsible. “It seems to be a terrorist act but we shall get the perpetrators,” Museveni said in a Twitter post about the explosion late on Saturday in northern Kampala. Police said the “serious blast” occurred at about 9pm at a popular street-side restaurant strip in Kawempe, a Kampala suburb. Museveni said he had been briefed that three people “left a package” at the scene that later exploded, killing one person and injuring five people.
NIGERIA
Assailants free inmates
Gunmen attacked a jail in Oyo State late on Friday and freed more than 800 inmates by force, the third such major attack this year, prison service said in a statement on Saturday. The attackers were heavily armed and after an exchange of gunfire with prison officers, gained entry to the prison yard by blasting the walls with dynamite, it said. About 575 inmates, who were all awaiting trial, were missing, while 262 escapees had since been recaptured, it said, adding that the jail housed only 64 convicts, who did not escape.
CUBA
Protester sentenced to jail
A man who took part in unprecedented nationwide street protests in July has been sentenced to 10 years in jail, the stiffest punishment yet of anyone who defied the communist government in those rallies, his family and a human rights group said on Saturday. The sentence against Roberto Perez Fonseca, age 38, was handed down by a court in San Jose de las Lajas, a town 35km from Havana. The court said Perez Fonseca was guilty of contempt, public disorder and instigation to commit a crime. Three judges at the court heard from a sole witness, Jorge Luis Garcia Montero, a policeman in San Jose de las Lajas. Two people who wanted to testify for the defense were barred as being partial.
Japan’s Mount Aso erupted yesterday, spewing a giant column of ash thousands of meters into the sky as hikers rushed away from the popular tourist spot. No injuries were immediately reported after the late-morning eruption in southwest Japan, which sent rocks flying in a dramatic blast captured by nearby CCTV cameras. People were warned not to approach the volcano as it ejected hot gas and ash as high as 3,500m, and sent stones tumbling down its grassy slopes. Authorities were checking if any hikers had been trapped or injured, officials told local media, as TV footage showed dozens of vehicles and tour buses
PROMPTING MOCKERY : A cryptic announcement of the pianist’s detention by Beijing police was followed by CCTV commenting on the ‘social morality’ of celebrities Concert pianist Li Yundi (李雲迪), one of China’s most famous musicians, has been detained in Beijing over prostitution allegations, state media said on Thursday, prompting some incredulity and a lot of mockery on Chinese social media. Reuters was unable to immediately reach Li or a representative for comment. Police in the Chinese capital’s Chaoyang District said they had detained a 39-year-old man surnamed Li, along with a 29-year-old female surnamed Chen, after receiving reports from the public of prostitution in a neighborhood they did not identify. Both people confessed to the illegal activity, the police said in a statement on a microblogging platform. The
‘AVOIDABLE SITUATION’: After being tortured in his home country, a Sri Lankan and his family are at risk of deportation from the UK, despite his academic fellowship A scientist conducting groundbreaking research into renewable energy is facing deportation with his family to Sri Lanka, where he was tortured, after receiving contradictory information about his case from the British Home Office. Nadarajah Muhunthan, 47, his wife, Sharmila, 42, and their three children, aged 13, nine and five, went to the UK in 2018 after Muhunthan, who is working on thin-film photovoltaic devices used to generate solar power, was given a prestigious Commonwealth Rutherford fellowship. The award allowed him to reside to the UK for two years to research and develop the technology. His wife obtained a job caring for
DEMAND-DRIVEN: The report, produced by Greenpeace and TheTreeMap, said law enforcement has allowed palm oil plantations on UNESCO sites, parks and tiger habitats Almost one-fifth of the land used for Indonesian palm oil plantations is located in the country’s forest conservation areas, despite a law banning such activity, a study by Greenpeace has found. The report, produced by Greenpeace and TheTreeMap, describes a catastrophic failure of law enforcement that has permitted swathes of land — including UNESCO sites, national parks and areas mapped as habitats for orangutans and Sumatran tigers — to be cultivated as palm oil plantations. Indonesia is the world’s biggest producer of palm oil, which is used in many everyday products and foods, from shampoo and lipstick to chocolate and frozen pizzas. However,