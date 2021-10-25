World News Quick Take

UNITED STATES

Children killed at drag race

A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event on an airport runway and slammed into a crowd of spectators, killing two children and injuring eight other people on Saturday, authorities said. A six-year-old boy and an eight-year-old boy were killed in the crash at an event called “Airport Race Wars 2” at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, police said in a news release. The driver “lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators who were observing the races,” Kerville police said. Spectators could get within about 4.6m of the track, and many watched the race from lawn chairs in the absence of stands.

CANADA

Fire breaks out on ship

A fire broke out on Saturday on containers on a cargo ship carrying mining chemicals off British Columbia, and the Coast Guard said it is working with the US Coast Guard to assess the situation, including environmental hazards. Sixteen crew members have been evacuated from the MV Zim Kingston, while five remained onboard to fight the fire, the Canadian Coast Guard said in a statement late on Saturday. Ten containers were currently burning, it said, adding that the fire continued to spread, but the ship itself was not on fire. The agency said it was working with its US counterpart to track 40 containers that had fallen overboard, saying they pose a significant risk to mariners.

UGANDA

President decries ‘attack’

President Yoweri Museveni yesterday said that an explosion in the capital, Kampala, that killed one and injured five was “a terrorist act” and vowed to hunt down those responsible. “It seems to be a terrorist act but we shall get the perpetrators,” Museveni said in a Twitter post about the explosion late on Saturday in northern Kampala. Police said the “serious blast” occurred at about 9pm at a popular street-side restaurant strip in Kawempe, a Kampala suburb. Museveni said he had been briefed that three people “left a package” at the scene that later exploded, killing one person and injuring five people.

NIGERIA

Assailants free inmates

Gunmen attacked a jail in Oyo State late on Friday and freed more than 800 inmates by force, the third such major attack this year, prison service said in a statement on Saturday. The attackers were heavily armed and after an exchange of gunfire with prison officers, gained entry to the prison yard by blasting the walls with dynamite, it said. About 575 inmates, who were all awaiting trial, were missing, while 262 escapees had since been recaptured, it said, adding that the jail housed only 64 convicts, who did not escape.

CUBA

Protester sentenced to jail

A man who took part in unprecedented nationwide street protests in July has been sentenced to 10 years in jail, the stiffest punishment yet of anyone who defied the communist government in those rallies, his family and a human rights group said on Saturday. The sentence against Roberto Perez Fonseca, age 38, was handed down by a court in San Jose de las Lajas, a town 35km from Havana. The court said Perez Fonseca was guilty of contempt, public disorder and instigation to commit a crime. Three judges at the court heard from a sole witness, Jorge Luis Garcia Montero, a policeman in San Jose de las Lajas. Two people who wanted to testify for the defense were barred as being partial.