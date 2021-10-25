Film crew voiced complaints before on-set shooting

AP, SANTA FE, New Mexico





Hours before actor Alec Baldwin fired a fatal gunshot from a prop gun that he had been told was safe, a camera crew for the movie he was filming walked off the job to protest conditions and production issues that included safety concerns.

Disputes in the production of the Western film Rust began almost from the start early this month and culminated with seven crew members walking off several hours before 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed.

The crew members had expressed their discontent with matters that ranged from safety procedures to their accommodations, according to one of those who left. He requested anonymity for fear that speaking up would hurt his prospects for future jobs.

Rust Movie Productions did not answer e-mails on Friday and Saturday seeking comment.

At a rehearsal on the film set on Thursday at Bonanza Creek Ranch outside Santa Fe, the gun Baldwin used was one of three that a firearms specialist, or “armorer,” had set on a cart outside the building where a scene was being rehearsed, according to the court records.

Court records indicate that an assistant director, Dave Halls, grabbed a prop gun off a cart and handed it to Baldwin, indicating incorrectly that the weapon did not carry live rounds by yelling “cold gun.”

When Baldwin pulled the trigger, he unwittingly killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her inside a wooden, chapel-like building.

A 911 call that alerted authorities to the shooting at the Bonanza Creek Ranch hints at the panic on the movie set, as detailed in a recording released by the Santa Fe County Regional Emergency Communications Center.

“We had two people accidentally shot on a movie set by a prop gun, we need help immediately,” script supervisor Mamie Mitchell told an emergency dispatcher. “We were rehearsing and it went off, and I ran out, we all ran out.”

The dispatcher asked if the gun was loaded with a real bullet.

“I cannot tell you. We have two injuries,” Mitchell replied. “And this [expletive] AD [assistant director] that yelled at me at lunch, asking about revisions... He’s supposed to check the guns. He’s responsible for what happens on the set.”

The Associated Press was unable to contact Hannah Gutierrez, the film’s armorer, and several messages sent to production companies affiliated with Rust did not receive responses on Friday.

Court records say that Halls grabbed the firearm from the cart and brought it inside to the actor, also unaware that it was loaded with live rounds, a detective wrote in a search warrant application.

It was unclear how many rounds were fired.

The Los Angeles Times, citing two crew members it did not name, reported that five days before the shooting, Baldwin’s stunt double accidentally fired two live rounds after being told the gun did not have any ammunition.

A crew member who was alarmed by the misfires told a unit production manager in a text message: “We’ve now had 3 accidental discharges. This is super unsafe,” according to a copy of the message reviewed by the newspaper.