SPAIN
‘A-Team’ rescues dogs
Attempts to use drones to rescue a group of dogs stranded by a volcanic eruption on the Canary island of La Palma appear to have been pre-empted by a mysterious gang calling itself the A-Team. Specialists from the Aerocamaras drone company began preparing an elaborate search-and-rescue operation to airlift dogs stranded by lava flows in Todoque, but a drone search on Wednesday showed no signs of the animals, but revealed some human footprints. On Thursday a video appeared online that showed a banner — placed in a water container where the dogs were last seen — which read: “Stay strong La Palma! The dogs are fine.” The banner was signed the A-Team, and decorated with red marks that were presumably intended as an homage to the bullet holes featured in the opening credits of the 1980s TV show.
CHINA
Law to cut school pressure
Authorities passed an education law to cut the “twin pressures” of homework and off-site tutoring in core subjects, the official Xinhua news agency said yesterday. The new law, which has not been published in full, makes local governments responsible for ensuring that the twin pressures are reduced and asks parents to arrange their children’s time to account for reasonable rest and exercise, while avoiding overuse of the Internet, thereby reducing pressure, the agency said.
UNITED STATES
Aroma spray linked to deaths
Health officials might have solved the mystery of how four people in different states came down with a serious tropical disease even though none had traveled internationally: an aromatherapy spray imported from India. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said that investigators found the same type of bacteria that cause the disease, melioidosis, in a spray bottle found in one of the patients’ homes. The four people were from Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota and Texas. Two of them, one a child in Georgia, died. The spray found in the Georgia patient’s home was made in India. The genetic profile of the bacteria in the bottle is similar to that of strains usually found in South Asia, the agency said.
SWEDEN
Teenage rapper killed
An award-winning 19-year-old Swedish rapper was shot to death in southern Stockholm in an incident that media reports on Friday said was likely to be gang-related. The case has shocked the local entertainment community and highlighted what officials said was the urgent need to deal with growing criminal gang activity in the country. The rapper Einar was struck by several bullets in the Hammarby Sjostad suburb south of central Stockholm and died on the spot late on Thursday, police spokesman Ola Osterling told the Swedish news agency TT. Police are looking for at least two suspects who allegedly shot the rapper. The motive of the shooting remains unclear but the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported that the rapper had received several threats.
UNITED STATES
Judge halts wolf hunt
A judge on Friday halted Wisconsin’s fall wolf season two weeks before hunters were set to take to the woods, siding with wildlife advocacy groups who argued that holding the hunt would be unconstitutional. Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost issued a temporary injunction halting the season, which was set to begin on Nov. 6. The order comes as part of a lawsuit wildlife advocacy groups filed in August seeking to stop the hunt.
Japan’s Mount Aso erupted yesterday, spewing a giant column of ash thousands of meters into the sky as hikers rushed away from the popular tourist spot. No injuries were immediately reported after the late-morning eruption in southwest Japan, which sent rocks flying in a dramatic blast captured by nearby CCTV cameras. People were warned not to approach the volcano as it ejected hot gas and ash as high as 3,500m, and sent stones tumbling down its grassy slopes. Authorities were checking if any hikers had been trapped or injured, officials told local media, as TV footage showed dozens of vehicles and tour buses
PROMPTING MOCKERY : A cryptic announcement of the pianist’s detention by Beijing police was followed by CCTV commenting on the ‘social morality’ of celebrities Concert pianist Li Yundi (李雲迪), one of China’s most famous musicians, has been detained in Beijing over prostitution allegations, state media said on Thursday, prompting some incredulity and a lot of mockery on Chinese social media. Reuters was unable to immediately reach Li or a representative for comment. Police in the Chinese capital’s Chaoyang District said they had detained a 39-year-old man surnamed Li, along with a 29-year-old female surnamed Chen, after receiving reports from the public of prostitution in a neighborhood they did not identify. Both people confessed to the illegal activity, the police said in a statement on a microblogging platform. The
‘AVOIDABLE SITUATION’: After being tortured in his home country, a Sri Lankan and his family are at risk of deportation from the UK, despite his academic fellowship A scientist conducting groundbreaking research into renewable energy is facing deportation with his family to Sri Lanka, where he was tortured, after receiving contradictory information about his case from the British Home Office. Nadarajah Muhunthan, 47, his wife, Sharmila, 42, and their three children, aged 13, nine and five, went to the UK in 2018 after Muhunthan, who is working on thin-film photovoltaic devices used to generate solar power, was given a prestigious Commonwealth Rutherford fellowship. The award allowed him to reside to the UK for two years to research and develop the technology. His wife obtained a job caring for
DEMAND-DRIVEN: The report, produced by Greenpeace and TheTreeMap, said law enforcement has allowed palm oil plantations on UNESCO sites, parks and tiger habitats Almost one-fifth of the land used for Indonesian palm oil plantations is located in the country’s forest conservation areas, despite a law banning such activity, a study by Greenpeace has found. The report, produced by Greenpeace and TheTreeMap, describes a catastrophic failure of law enforcement that has permitted swathes of land — including UNESCO sites, national parks and areas mapped as habitats for orangutans and Sumatran tigers — to be cultivated as palm oil plantations. Indonesia is the world’s biggest producer of palm oil, which is used in many everyday products and foods, from shampoo and lipstick to chocolate and frozen pizzas. However,