World News Quick Take

Agencies





SPAIN

‘A-Team’ rescues dogs

Attempts to use drones to rescue a group of dogs stranded by a volcanic eruption on the Canary island of La Palma appear to have been pre-empted by a mysterious gang calling itself the A-Team. Specialists from the Aerocamaras drone company began preparing an elaborate search-and-rescue operation to airlift dogs stranded by lava flows in Todoque, but a drone search on Wednesday showed no signs of the animals, but revealed some human footprints. On Thursday a video appeared online that showed a banner — placed in a water container where the dogs were last seen — which read: “Stay strong La Palma! The dogs are fine.” The banner was signed the A-Team, and decorated with red marks that were presumably intended as an homage to the bullet holes featured in the opening credits of the 1980s TV show.

CHINA

Law to cut school pressure

Authorities passed an education law to cut the “twin pressures” of homework and off-site tutoring in core subjects, the official Xinhua news agency said yesterday. The new law, which has not been published in full, makes local governments responsible for ensuring that the twin pressures are reduced and asks parents to arrange their children’s time to account for reasonable rest and exercise, while avoiding overuse of the Internet, thereby reducing pressure, the agency said.

UNITED STATES

Aroma spray linked to deaths

Health officials might have solved the mystery of how four people in different states came down with a serious tropical disease even though none had traveled internationally: an aromatherapy spray imported from India. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said that investigators found the same type of bacteria that cause the disease, melioidosis, in a spray bottle found in one of the patients’ homes. The four people were from Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota and Texas. Two of them, one a child in Georgia, died. The spray found in the Georgia patient’s home was made in India. The genetic profile of the bacteria in the bottle is similar to that of strains usually found in South Asia, the agency said.

SWEDEN

Teenage rapper killed

An award-winning 19-year-old Swedish rapper was shot to death in southern Stockholm in an incident that media reports on Friday said was likely to be gang-related. The case has shocked the local entertainment community and highlighted what officials said was the urgent need to deal with growing criminal gang activity in the country. The rapper Einar was struck by several bullets in the Hammarby Sjostad suburb south of central Stockholm and died on the spot late on Thursday, police spokesman Ola Osterling told the Swedish news agency TT. Police are looking for at least two suspects who allegedly shot the rapper. The motive of the shooting remains unclear but the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported that the rapper had received several threats.

UNITED STATES

Judge halts wolf hunt

A judge on Friday halted Wisconsin’s fall wolf season two weeks before hunters were set to take to the woods, siding with wildlife advocacy groups who argued that holding the hunt would be unconstitutional. Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost issued a temporary injunction halting the season, which was set to begin on Nov. 6. The order comes as part of a lawsuit wildlife advocacy groups filed in August seeking to stop the hunt.