Ethiopian military airstrikes on Friday forced a UN humanitarian flight to abandon its landing in the capital of the country’s Tigray region, and a government spokesman said authorities were aware of the inbound flight.
It appeared to be a sharp escalation in intimidation tactics authorities have used against aid workers amid the intensifying, year-long Tigray war.
Further UN flights have been suspended to Mekele, the base of humanitarian operations in Tigray, the World Food Program said.
Photo: AP
The flight with 11 passengers had been cleared by federal authorities, but “received instructions to abort landing by the Mekele airport control tower,” it said, adding that it safely returned to Addis Ababa.
UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said that “the UN had not received any prior warning of the attacks on Mekele and had received the necessary clearances for the flight.”
He said he had “grave concern” for civilians facing airstrikes in Mekele and insufficient humanitarian assistance into Tigray, and alarm at the worsening toll of fighting on civilians in the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions.
“We’ve had flights turned around because of weather,” Gemma Connell, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs for southern and eastern Africa, told reporters. “But this is the first time we’ve had a flight turn around, at least to my knowledge, in Ethiopia because of airstrikes on the ground.”
The friction between the government and humanitarian groups is occurring amid the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade, with nearly 500,000 people in Tigray said to be facing famine-like conditions. The government since June has imposed what the UN calls a “de facto humanitarian blockade” on the region of about 6 million people, and reports indicate that people have begun to starve to death.
Ethiopian government spokesman Legesse Tulu said that authorities were aware the UN flight was in the area, but said that the UN and military flights had a “different time and direction.”
It was not yet clear how close the planes came to each other.
“Our air defense units knew the UN plane was scheduled to land & it was due in large measure to their restraint it was not caught in a crossfire,” Tigray People’s Liberation Front spokesman Getachew Reda wrote on Twitter.
He added that it was “not entirely implausible to suspect” that Ethiopian authorities were “setting up the UN plane to be hit by our guns.”
A military spokesman did not respond to questions.
Legesse said the airstrikes targeted a former military training center being used as a “battle network hub” by rival Tigray forces. Residents said they hit a field near Mekele University.
Ethiopia’s government in recent months has accused some humanitarian groups of supporting Tigray forces, and last month it took the extraordinary step of expelling seven UN officials, while accusing them without evidence of falsely inflating the scale of the Tigray crisis.
Authorities have subjected aid workers on UN flights to intrusive searches and removed medical cargo.
Japan’s Mount Aso erupted yesterday, spewing a giant column of ash thousands of meters into the sky as hikers rushed away from the popular tourist spot. No injuries were immediately reported after the late-morning eruption in southwest Japan, which sent rocks flying in a dramatic blast captured by nearby CCTV cameras. People were warned not to approach the volcano as it ejected hot gas and ash as high as 3,500m, and sent stones tumbling down its grassy slopes. Authorities were checking if any hikers had been trapped or injured, officials told local media, as TV footage showed dozens of vehicles and tour buses
PROMPTING MOCKERY : A cryptic announcement of the pianist’s detention by Beijing police was followed by CCTV commenting on the ‘social morality’ of celebrities Concert pianist Li Yundi (李雲迪), one of China’s most famous musicians, has been detained in Beijing over prostitution allegations, state media said on Thursday, prompting some incredulity and a lot of mockery on Chinese social media. Reuters was unable to immediately reach Li or a representative for comment. Police in the Chinese capital’s Chaoyang District said they had detained a 39-year-old man surnamed Li, along with a 29-year-old female surnamed Chen, after receiving reports from the public of prostitution in a neighborhood they did not identify. Both people confessed to the illegal activity, the police said in a statement on a microblogging platform. The
‘AVOIDABLE SITUATION’: After being tortured in his home country, a Sri Lankan and his family are at risk of deportation from the UK, despite his academic fellowship A scientist conducting groundbreaking research into renewable energy is facing deportation with his family to Sri Lanka, where he was tortured, after receiving contradictory information about his case from the British Home Office. Nadarajah Muhunthan, 47, his wife, Sharmila, 42, and their three children, aged 13, nine and five, went to the UK in 2018 after Muhunthan, who is working on thin-film photovoltaic devices used to generate solar power, was given a prestigious Commonwealth Rutherford fellowship. The award allowed him to reside to the UK for two years to research and develop the technology. His wife obtained a job caring for
DEMAND-DRIVEN: The report, produced by Greenpeace and TheTreeMap, said law enforcement has allowed palm oil plantations on UNESCO sites, parks and tiger habitats Almost one-fifth of the land used for Indonesian palm oil plantations is located in the country’s forest conservation areas, despite a law banning such activity, a study by Greenpeace has found. The report, produced by Greenpeace and TheTreeMap, describes a catastrophic failure of law enforcement that has permitted swathes of land — including UNESCO sites, national parks and areas mapped as habitats for orangutans and Sumatran tigers — to be cultivated as palm oil plantations. Indonesia is the world’s biggest producer of palm oil, which is used in many everyday products and foods, from shampoo and lipstick to chocolate and frozen pizzas. However,