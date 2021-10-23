World News Quick Take

BANGLADESH

Seven killed in refugee camp

Attackers yesterday killed at least seven people and left others wounded in an assault on an Islamic seminary in a Rohingya refugee camp on the Myanmar border, police said. The attackers shot some victims and stabbed others with knives, a regional police chief said. The killings came amid mounting tensions in the camps that house more than 900,000 refugees from Myanmar, after a Rohingya community leader was shot dead outside his office three weeks ago. Four people were killed during the attack, while three others died at a hospital in the Balukhali camp. Police did not say how many people were wounded. One person was arrested, police said.

RUSSIA

Facebook faces collections

A Moscow court on Thursday said it sent state bailiffs to enforce the collection of 17 million rubles (US$240,465) in fines imposed on US social media giant Facebook for failing to delete content that authorities deem illegal. The Tagansky District Court issued the order over four fines that Facebook has not paid, the court said in a statement, the second time this month it has sought the assistance of bailiffs in bringing Facebook to heel. The court said Facebook had asked for more time, citing technical problems.

UNITED KINGDOM

Amess’ killer charged

Police on Thursday charged a 25-year-old man with the murder of Conservative Party lawmaker David Amess, alleging that the killing was an act of terrorism by a supporter of the Islamic State group. Prosecutors said Ali Harbi Ali, a man from London with Somali heritage, had “religious and ideological motivations” when he attacked Amess last week in Leigh-on-Sea. Prosecutors said that Ali targeted Amess because the lawmaker had voted for air strikes on Syria. At a briefing hearing at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court, prosecutor James Cable said Ali began planning to kill a lawmaker two years ago, and initially focused on two other politicians before choosing Amess. Ali was not asked to enter a plea at the preliminary hearing, which lasted less than 15 minutes.

UNITED KINGDOM

Queen hospitalized overnight

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, spent a night in a hospital for the first time in years for what Buckingham Palace termed “preliminary investigations,” but was in good spirits and back at work at Windsor Castle on Thursday. The world’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch canceled an official trip to Northern Ireland on Wednesday. The palace said the queen had been told to rest by her medical staff, and that her ailment was not related to COVID-19. “Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits,” the palace said late on Thursday.

UNITED STATES

Officer sentenced for killing

A former Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer on Thursday was sentenced to 57 months in prison for the fatal shooting of an Australian woman who had called 911 to report a crime. Mohamed Noor, 36, was convicted in 2019 of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. The murder conviction was overturned last month. Hennepin County District Court Judge Kathryn Quaintance sentenced Noor to 57 months in prison on the manslaughter charge — the maximum allowable — with credit for the 908 days he has already spent in custody.