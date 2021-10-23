Barbados has elected its first-ever president to replace Queen Elizabeth II as head of state in a decisive step toward shedding the Caribbean island’s colonial past.
Sandra Mason was elected late on Wednesday by a two-thirds vote of a joint session of the Barbadian House of Assembly and Senate, a milestone, the government said in a statement, on its “road to republic.”
A former British colony that gained independence in 1966, the nation of fewer than 300,000 people had long maintained ties with the British monarchy, but calls for full sovereignty and homegrown leadership have risen in the past few years.
Photo: AFP
Mason, 72, is to be sworn in on Nov. 30, the country’s 55th anniversary of independence from Britain.
A former jurist who has been governor-general of the nation since 2018, she was also the first woman to serve on the Barbadian Court of Appeals.
Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley called the election of a president “a seminal moment” in the country’s journey.
“We have just elected from among us a woman who is uniquely and passionately Barbadian, does not pretend to be anything else [and] reflects the values of who we are,” Mottley said after Mason’s election.
Wazim Mowla of the Atlantic Council think tank said the election could benefit Barbados at home and abroad.
The move makes Barbados, a small developing country, a more legitimate player in global politics, but could also serve as a “unifying and nationalistic move” that might benefit its leadership at home, Mowla said.
“Other Caribbean leaders and their citizens will likely praise the move, but I don’t expect others to follow suit,” Mowla added. “This move will always be considered only if it is in the best interest of each country.”
Mottley said the country’s decision to become a republic was not a condemnation of its British past.
“We look forward to continuing the relationship with the British monarch,” she said.
