Myanmar military rearrests over 100 released in amnesty: monitoring group

AFP, BANGKOK





Myanmar’s military junta has rearrested more than 100 anti-coup protesters freed in an amnesty earlier this week, a local monitoring group that tracks detentions and killings in the country reported on Thursday.

The Southeast Asian nation has been in chaos since the February coup, with more than 1,100 killed in a crackdown on dissent and more than 8,000 arrested, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said.

On Monday, the military announced that it would free more than 5,000 people over the three-day Buddhist Thadingyut Festival, sending anxious families rushing to jails in the hope of being reunited with their loved ones.

The true number of those released across the country is difficult to verify, and many were freed only after signing documents promising not to reoffend.

At least 110 of those pardoned have since been rearrested, the AAPP said in a statement.

“Some were ... rearrested as soon as they arrived home,” it said. “Some others were told they were on the released list, taken to the jail entrance, only to be taken back to prison in the face of additional charges.”

Myanmar authorities released more than 2,000 anti-coup protesters from prisons across the country in June, including journalists critical of the military government.

Those still in custody include US journalist Danny Fenster, who has been held since being arrested on May 24.

The most recent amnesty comes with the military under increasing pressure to engage with its opponents, nearly nine months after seizing power.

Last week, ASEAN said it would exclude junta leader Min Aung Hlaing from an upcoming summit of the 10-country bloc over doubts about his commitment to defusing the bloody crisis.

US Department of State Counselor Derek Chollet on Thursday said that the US welcomed the rare move by ASEAN — which has long been criticized as toothless.

Chollet was speaking during a tour to the region to consult with US allies on further ways to put pressure on the junta.

The coup snuffed out the country’s short-lived experiment with democracy, with Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi now facing a raft of charges in a junta court that could see her jailed for decades.