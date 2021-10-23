Outback community overwhelmed by interest in free land

AP, Canberra





The Australian outback town of Quilpie hoped its offer of free residential land to anyone who would make it their home might attract five new families to the remote community of 800.

However, authorities have been overwhelmed by more than 250 inquires in less than two weeks from around Australia and internationally.

The Quilpie Shire Council came up with the novel idea to overcome a housing shortage, which is an obstacle to filling jobs in the cattle and sheep ranching region of western Queensland state.

Quilpie, Australia, is pictured in an aerial photograph on Oct. 2. Photo: AP

People who buy land, build a house on it for less than US$560,000 and live in it for six months would become eligible for a US$9,400 grant.

With fully serviced, 1,000m2 blocks selling for the same amount as the grant, the council is effectively giving the land away.

The grant was the idea of the council Chief Executive Justin Hancock. The 30-year-old spent six months in a retirement village cottage when he first arrived in Quilpie this year because of the county’s housing shortage.

Quilpie has recently needed nurses, teachers, mechanics, butchers, trade apprentices, bartenders and more.

Enquiries came from as far away as the UK, India, Hong Kong and New Zealand, the council said.

However, home buyers need to be Australian citizens or permanent residents to qualify for the grant.

“If we could get five new families to the county, for us that would be a massive success,” Hancock said. “To see the interest, it was a little overwhelming.”

Real-estate prices have soared across much of Australia throughout the COVID-19 pandemic due to record-low interest rates and extended lockdowns in its largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, which have sent residents searching for more spacious homes in smaller towns.

Most of the interest in COVID-19-free Quilpie has come from the state capital, Brisbane, a city of 2.4 million on the Pacific Ocean 1,000km to the east.

However, there has also been interest from Melbourne — reportedly locked down longer than any other city in the world — the city of Newcastle, and Western Australia state.

Young families and retirees are considering the Quilpie move. Their reasons vary.

“People who are coming out of lockdown are saying: ‘I want wide open spaces,’ and we have plenty of that,” Hancock said.

The county covers 68,000km2.

Two grants will also be cashed by Quilpie locals, one by council employee Tom Hennessy, 23, and his 24-year-old school teacher fiancee, Tessa McDougall. The couple bought land in August.

“I love Quilpie. It’s a great place. Everyone’s friendly,” Hennessy said.

Hennessy was born in Quilpie, and his fiancee came a year ago from Brisbane, where relatives struggle to buy houses and make mortgage payments.

“They’re a little bit jealous of us,” he said.